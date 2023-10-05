Football and more: David Beckham's life explored amidst release of BECKHAM documentary

David Beckham is undoubtedly one of the most iconic soccer players of all time. Even though Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, and Neymar. Jr. has fueled the sport with charisma, aggression, and star power for the last few years, the name David Beckham has been synonymous with glamour, fame, looks, and sophistication.

Since his retirement from the game, the 48-year-old has focused on his business. However, during the prime of his career, his life was nothing short of controversial.

Netflix's new documentary titled BECKHAM sheds light on the soccer player's life and emphasizes both, the good and ugly sides of his complex career. BECKHAM has interviews with Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Diego Simeone, Carlos Queiroz, Luís Figo, Míchel Salgado, Florentino Pérez, Roberto Carlos etc.

The aforementioned names are joined by David's wife, Victoria, and his parents, Ted and Sandra.

BECKHAM on Netflix: A closer look at the life of the iconic soccer player

1) Soccer career

David Beckham has played over 500 matches at club level and has represented his country, England, over 110 times. He has played for European clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain and also had a 5-year stint in the MLS, playing for LA Galaxy.

Over his 20-year career, he bagged 19 major trophies which include, multiple Premier League trophies, FA Cups, a La Liga trophy, etc. It is even said that he single-handedly revived the popularity of the game in the USA. He announced his retirement in May 2013. In the documentary, there are interviews with several of his former teammates and even family members.

2) Inter Miami ownership

David Beckham is one of the three owners of the MLS team, Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, aka. Inter Miami CF. When he began playing for LA Galaxy back in 2007, his contract had a unique proposition, which gave him the power to own an MLS team in the future. As years went by, this footballing project evolved and a new club was finally born in 2018.

Along with David, the team is owned by Jorge Mas and Jose Mas. On June 1, 2023, they managed to sign seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. A few months later, they won their first-ever trophy, the 2023 Leagues Cup.

3) Marriage with a Spice Girl and extramarital affair rumors

David and Victoria (one of the 5 original members of Spice Girls) have been married since 1999. However, four years into their marriage, the couple was loomed by one of their biggest tests. In 2004, David's former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, revealed in an interview with News of the World that she and the soccer star had an affair for four months.

It was noted that Loos was sacked months prior to these claims. David called these allegations absurd and denied each and every one of them.

In the documentary, he is asked about that traumatizing period of his life, to which he replies,

"Erm… there were some horrible stories that were difficult to, erm, deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

In the end, the couple managed to work the issue among themselves and are now married for a strong 24 years.

BECKHAM is currently streaming on Netflix worldwide.