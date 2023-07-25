Will there be a Spice Girls Reunion? Victoria Beckham heats up reunion rumors in a new post

The Spice Girls fans have recently gone wild over a video Victoria Beckham posted on her TikTok. In the clip, the fashion designer and her husband David Beckham were having a blast singing and dancing together in a party with their friends. The video was captioned:

"Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come!"

The video sparked rumors of a reunion with her bandmates for a tour. According to a mid-July report by The Sun, the Spice Girls will reunite for their 30th Anniversary next year in 2024.

The get-together where the Beckhams were spotted singing was for a celebration of Inter Miami's victory in Lionel Messi's debut game on July 21, 2023. The game ended with the maestro's goal at minute 94, making it a 2-1 triumph.

"We have got something in the works": The Spice Girls reunion may become a reality next year

Victoria Beckham has started trending on the internet after the fashion mogul posted a video of her singing Say You'll Be There by Spice Girls on her TikTok. In the video, Victoria, 49, appears to be in high spirits during karaoke and is seen singing and dancing with her husband, David Beckham.

Fans have since started to speculate that she is planning an official reunion with her bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel Brown, and Mel Chisholm.

There are supposed to be big plans with a set of tour dates. As per The Sun, an insider said that the reunion marks two significant anniversaries:

"Victoria will be 50 next year, and the girls turning 30 seems like two ­anniversaries too good to miss."

The insider also added that there won't be any new music and Victoria is unwilling to perform live "unless for an incredibly exciting one-off opportunity."

Spice Girls last performed as a 5-person group at the 2012 London Olympics.

Victoria Bekham did not return as Posh Spice during the Spice Girls 2019 reunion tour, which had fans dissapointed. This time, however, things may be different, as per Melanie Janine Brown, who told The Daily Telegraph:

"We are doing something together as the Spice Girls and it has always been me kind of championing everybody together. But this time it was actually Victoria that was saying, "come on, let's all do something". So we have got something in the works, which will be announced soon."

However, there has been no official confirmation yet from Spice Girls as a group.

David and Victoria Beckham were seen partying in Miami recently

Along with the TikTok video, Victoria also posted an Instagram video with David Beckham, where the two were seen dancing. The caption of the post, was initially what steered fans to the TikTok post where Victoria serenaded the crowd with Say You'll Be There:

"Just a casual night out in Miami! Check out my tik tok to see the full performance. No really I did not drink that much."

In a separate Instagram post just a few hours before the video, the Wannabe singer shared fun still shots of their nightout in Miami with friends.

The get-together was for a celebration of the victory of Inter Miami FC, which is partially owned by David Beckham.

They won 2-1 against Cruz Azul with Lionel Messi's goal at the 94th minute.Other celebrities like Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Marc Anthony, and Serena Williams were also present for the big night.