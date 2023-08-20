Inter Miami CF x BAPE collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The BAPE x Inter Miami CF Collection, a limited-edition collaborative capsule from the Japanese fashion brand BAPE and Inter Miami CF, was first introduced on August 15, 2023. The duo's lookbook for their latest apparel collection featured various Inter Miami CF players, including DeAndre Yedlin, Josef Martinez, Leo Campana, and Drake Callender.

The all-new Miami CF x BAPE collection was most recently launched on Saturday, August 19. This apparel lineup is easily accessible from the regular outlets of BAPE, as well as the fashion label's official website. The prices for the collection's items vary from $159 to $469 apiece. It's important to note that only South Florida retailers, including BAPE Store Miami, sell pink camo t-shirts.

Inter Miami CF x BAPE collection features popular camo-print of the Japanese fashion label

Take a look at the black camo tee of the capsule collection (Image via BAPE)

Inter Miami CF, the MLS team dominating the news both on and off the field and led by David Beckham, is no stranger to tearing through barriers. They have been making headlines lately for their high-profile signing of football sensation Lionel Messi. As if the noise wasn't already loud enough, they have now further fueled it by launching a partnership capsule collection with the prominent Japanese streetwear label BAPE.

The description of the latest collection on the BAPE’s website reads:

“BAPE®, also known as A BATHING APE®, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in April this year, is a professional soccer club that belongs to Major League Soccer, Inter Miami CF. will release its first collaboration collection.”

It further continues:

"This collaboration collection is based on the team color of Inter Miami CF, pink, and consists of signature items from both brands. The BAPE® CAMO matches perfectly with the pink of Inter Miami CF, and the t-shirt comes with an original tag and silicone badge created for this collaboration."

Clothing pieces from the Miami CF x A Bathing Ape collection will range from sweatshirts, t-shirts, shorts, and a hat. In addition, Miami CF's distinctive pink and black hallmark colors are highlighted throughout the whole collection, which is coated in BAPE's classic Camo Print. The capsule's contents will all have shared branding.

Collaborative items that are sporty and can be used in a variety of situations will have a strong presence not only on the pitch but also on the street

Take a closer look at the items of the latest capsule lineup (Image via BAPE)

Items offered under the latest capsule collection include:

Black Camo Tee is offered for $239 (or ￥19,800). White Camo Tee can be purchased for $239 (or ￥19,800). Pink Camo Pullover Hoodie is marked with a $469 (or ￥38,500) price label. The Black Camo Pullover Hoodie can be availed for $469 (or￥38,500). Camo Sweat Shorts can be bought for $339 (or ￥27,500). The Snapback Cap is marked with a $159 (or ￥13,200) price tag.

More about Nigo's BAPE

Nigo, a renowned fashion designer, established BAPE, aka "A Bathing Ape," thirty years ago in 1993. In 2005, the firm started offering shoes in the US. The ape head insignia as well as peculiar camouflage pattern are indeed significant components of the company's brand and design concept.

Over the years, this business has partnered with musician like Pharrell Williams, and big names like Adidas, Comme des Garcons, and Supreme in the fashion industry.