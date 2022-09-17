"Top class man!": David Beckham wins the internet after joining 13 hour queue to see Queen's coffin

Ex-English footballer David Beckham stood in a queue with thousands of people for nearly 13 hours before making his way inside Westminster Hall to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

He appeared in line around 2 in the morning and waited over 12 hours to see the Queen's coffin. Once inside, he was snapped tearing up and wiping away his tears as he stood with other mourners.

The former Manchester United captain has won over the internet with his humility and love for the deceased Monarch and people are appreciating it on social media. One fan even went on to call him a "Top class man."

David Beckham wins hearts for standing in a long queue to see Queen's coffin

Based on eye-withness reports, David Beckham waited in line just like any other person from 2 am to pay his respects to Britain's longest serving monarch. He maintained a low profile and was friendly and kind to the people around him. The former footballer also bought some crisps and donuts for the people around him like a true gentleman.

Delilah @dthecosplayer Always knew David Beckham was a good guy but the respect he has shown to both the British people and the Royal Family by joining the queue and then quietly paying his respects to the Queen. What a man!! Always knew David Beckham was a good guy but the respect he has shown to both the British people and the Royal Family by joining the queue and then quietly paying his respects to the Queen. What a man!! https://t.co/zHkuyXshgR

Waving not drowning .🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦💛💙 @Thewelshmexican Huge respect to David Beckham for queuing just like the other mourners to pay his respects to our departed Queen.

A thoroughly decent guy, who, by his actions, shows other so called “celebrities” how to behave! Huge respect to David Beckham for queuing just like the other mourners to pay his respects to our departed Queen.A thoroughly decent guy, who, by his actions, shows other so called “celebrities” how to behave! https://t.co/LtmltadGzK

David Beckham also took photographs with fans which caused the queue to temporarily grind to a halt.

Christopher Anstee (he/him) @MrChrisAnstee x #DavidBeckham #Queen We come to pay my respects to The Queen and just before we go in we get to meet the handsome Mr Beckham. I got the pic #Starstruck but respectfully We come to pay my respects to The Queen and just before we go in we get to meet the handsome Mr Beckham. I got the pic😍 #Starstruck but respectfully 😎 x #DavidBeckham #Queen https://t.co/I19CeToc01

The former England football captain was seen wearing a flat dark cap, black suit and tie as he waited with others to pay his respects.

David Beckham shares his experience with the Queen as he queues through the night to view her coffin

David Beckham gets teary-eyed as he pays his respects to the late Queen (Image via BBC)

Prior to viewing the coffin, David Bekham spoke to reporters, explaining why visiting the coffin was important to him and his family. He said that he had grown up in a "household of royalists" and noted that had his grandparents been alive, they would have wanted to visit the Queen's coffin.

Beckham, who had met the Queen a number of times throughout his career, added:

"I'm here on their behalf and on behalf of my family and obviously just to celebrate with everybody else here."

In 2003, David Beckham was also made an officer of the Order of the British Empire and received his medal in person from Queen Elizabeth II. Expressing his gratitude and respect for the deceased monarch, he said:

"To step up, to get my honour, but then also Her Majesty, to ask questions, to talk, I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life, to be around Her Majesty."

He continued to say that although it was a sad day, it was a day for the people to remember the "incredible legacy" the Queen has left.

After filing past the coffin, the football icon spoke to reporters again and told them that it was a very emotional moment for him. He added that the feeling in the room was inexplicable and that everyone was there just to thank the Queen for being "kind, for being caring, for being reassuring throughout the years."

After news of the Queen's demise broke last week, David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to honor her memory.

In his post, he spoke about how inspired he was by her leadership and how the outpouring of grief demonstrated what she meant to the people of the country and the world.

The Beckhams were considered close to the royal family and were a part of several royal events. They attended the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 and that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

On Monday, the queen’s coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey where the state funeral will be held.

