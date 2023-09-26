Who was Reiky De Valk? Tributes pour in as James Potter fan cast star dies aged 23 

Dutch television and film actor Reiky de Valk died at the age of 23 on Monday, September 25. The young actor's passing shocks both his fans and the Dutch entertainment industry. Fans were informed of the 23-year-old's tragic demise via his official Instagram account.

On Monday, an image of de Valk’s was posted on Instagram along with the caption,

“Reiky has chosen to let his light shine on us from above. He is forever with us all. Forever in our hearts. May his soul shine in peace.”

Popular for his appearances in popular Dutch TV roles, the actor was known in the Marauders fandom as a James Potter fan cast. Member opheliaisaway made this fan-casting suggestion on April 14, 2022, on myCast, a website where users can provide suggestions for their dream cast for TV shows, movies, video games, and books.

Expand Tweet

Reiky de Valk made his television debut in 2018

The Amsterdam, Netherlands, native might be best known for his role as Josh in the 2021 Hunter Street television series. However, it was his portrayal of Kes de Beus in the 2018 show Skam NL that launched his career in the entertainment industry. The actor also appeared in several other shows, including Dertigers, Hockeyvaders, and Modern Love Amsterdam.

Aside from appearing in several series, De Valk also landed a role in the De Diepte music video, which was presented at the Eurovision Song Contest last year. The song has amassed millions of views on YouTube. As stated previously, fans of the Harry Potter franchise had also cast him for the role of James Potter.

Following his shocking passing, his management agency, Favor Talents, took to their official Instagram account to pay tribute. While sharing a black-and-white image of the star, they wrote in the caption:

“Our heart Reiky de Valk has passed away. He touched so many lives with his love, his talent and his art. We will be deeply missed.”

The actor's Instagram account was overflowing with photographs he took, giving the impression that he loved the art. He frequently uploaded carousels of images and videos of daily life.

Reiky de Valk posted videos of sunsets, music festivals, and time spent with friends. He had over 33K followers on his Instagram account.

Netizens pay tribute to the actor as he passes away at the young age of 23

Netizens were shocked by the news and took to social media to express their sympathies. Many people were taken aback by Reiky de Valk's untimely death.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans flooded the actor’s Instagram post announcing his death with kind words.

Tributes pour in as Skam actor passes away (Image via reikyrich/Instagram)

Tributes pour in as Skam actor passes away (Image via reikyrich/Instagram)

Tributes pour in as Skam actor passes away (Image via reikyrich/Instagram)

Tributes pour in as Skam actor passes away (Image via reikyrich/Instagram)

Along with fans paying tribute to the star, his colleagues also shared their condolences. Actress Georgina Verbaan wrote in a response on Instagram,

“I can not believe it. What a shock. What a loss. All strength to his family and friends.”

Director Antoinette Beumer said while paying tribute:

“So much talent and apparently full of life. Oh boy… my heart is breaking.”

Reiky de Valk's legacy will carry on through his work. Fans now await an official report regarding the cause of the rising star's death.