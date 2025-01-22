Who is Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde? Bishop appeals directly to Donald Trump and JD Vance to have mercy with their policies

On Tuesday, Episcopalian Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, 65, pleaded with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance about some of their policies.

As January 21 marked Trump’s first full day in office as the 47th US President, both his and JD Vance’s family attended the Washington National Cathedral for the National Prayer Service.

Bishop Mariann appealed to Trump and Vance to be merciful with the LGBTQ community and the immigrants across the country and ensure their safety:

"There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families — some who fear for their lives."

Expand Tweet

According to the Episcopal Diocese of Washington's website, Bishop Mariann holds the position of the chair of the Protestant Episcopal Cathedral Foundation. The establishment supervises ministries in the Washington National Cathedral and its affiliated schools.

Bishop Mariann delivers her service at 10 Episcopal schools and 86 Episcopal congregations across four Maryland counties and Washington, DC.

Reverand Mariann Edgar Budde has a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Rochester, a Master of Divinity degree, and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Virginia Theological Seminary. She was ordained as Washington’s ninth Bishop in November 2011. Before her consecration, the Bishop had an 18-year tenure as a rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Minneapolis.

Bishop Mariann also authored three books including Gathering Up the Fragments: Preaching as Spiritual Practice, Receiving Jesus: The Way of Love, and How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde's plea to President Donald Trump

During her service, Reverand Mariann Edgar Budde claimed "the culture of contempt", normalized across the nation, is a destructive threat. She said:

"Contempt fuels political campaigns and social media, and many profit from that."

Seemingly directing her next words at Trump, Bishop Mariann said it was a "dangerous way" to lead a country by invoking contempt among the people. Her service focused on asking the President and his government not to discriminate and instead, honor the dignity of every individual despite all differences.

Towards the end of her service, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde directly addressed Donald Trump:

"Let me make one final plea Mr. President. Millions have put their trust in you, and as you told the nation yesterday you have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now."

Expand Tweet

She proceeded to refer to the "gay, lesbian, and transgender children" in the nation who now "fear for their lives". The Bishop further mentioned the working class people as well as immigrants who might not have legal documentation of their citizenship, but "pay taxes" and are "faithful". Bishop Mariann claimed:

"The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals."

The Bishop pleaded with President Trump to have mercy on the immigrant children who are scared of being separated from their parents due to potential deportation. She also urged Trump "help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands".

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde ended her service with a prayer and a plea for the current government to be "merciful":

"Our God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger. For we were all once strangers in this land. May God grant us the strength and courage, to honor the dignity of every human being, to speak the truth to one another in love, and walk humbly with each other and our God for the good of all people, good of all people in this nation, and the world."

After the service, Trump was purportedly asked by reporters about the sermon, to which he replied:

"Did you find it exciting? Not too exciting was it. I didn't think it was a great service...they can do much better."

Despite the apparent controversial nature of Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde's service, her words earned her applause on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback