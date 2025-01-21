"Gotta admire the self control of the officers" — Netizens react to Trump dancing with sword to YMCA at his inaugural ball

A lighthearted moment during President Donald Trump's inaugural ball has quickly gone viral, with netizens expressing both amusement and surprise.

Following the inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025, the inaugural ball, a large social gathering to celebrate the commencement of a new term for the President of the United States, began with the President showcasing his dance moves while holding a sword.

As the footage of the moment went viral, many users on X commented on the composed demeanor of the Secret Service officers present at the event. Some highlighted the challenges they must have faced in maintaining their professional composure during such a moment.

"Gotta admire the self control of the officers. Can you imagine how difficult it must have been to keep a straight face?" one commented.

In addition to the humorous reactions, many users on X expressed excitement over the President’s energy. They suggested that this dynamic approach was the kind of attitude the United States needed, and some indicated that this moment was just the beginning of a new era.

"Trump's IDGAF energy is what this country needs. Everyone should think and feel this way. If you're having self esteem issues, just IDGAF. If someone is bringing you down mentally, IDGAF," a netizen on X commented.

"This is amazing!! 47 already kicking off this presidency better than expected!" another wrote.

"Just awesome. They're having the time of their lives and our Military is stoked. 🔥," one more commented.

Some users commented on the song choice, pointing out the theories of YMCA dance. Additionally, some praised the President for his sword-handling skills, referring to him as a "master of the sword."

"In 1982 the YMCA dance was actually created as a military training exercise by the US Navy. The swords are historically accurate to the original choreography," a netizen wrote on X.

"He was gripping the blade several different times, but he didn't get cut. A true master of the sword," one more wrote on X.

"Melania lit up like a Christmas tree! That's awesome. He has become the Ultra-Commander-in-Chief. Possibly even changing it to Cheif so the rule i before e except after c works again," one more user commented.

Following the inauguration ceremony on January 20, Donald Trump officially took over the presidential seat from Joe Biden after winning the 2024 presidential election. The event was followed by an inaugural ball, where President Trump was seen dancing to the iconic YMCA moves while holding a large sword to cut the cake.

First Lady Melania Trump and JD Vance also joined the stage, cheering the President. The crowd erupted in applause, and at the end of the dance, the President displayed his signature fist bump before greeting attendees, including the security guards.

According to Marshfield YMCA, the YMCA dance, associated with the 1978 song "Y.M.C.A." by the Village People, involves spelling out the letters Y-M-C-A using arm and body movements. The song, a global hit, continues to be a favorite at parties, sporting events, and public celebrations.

During his speech at the inaugural ball, President Trump addressed the cheering crowd, emphasizing the honor of serving the nation.

"I've had no higher privilege in life than to serve as your commander in chief, not once but twice," the President said.

Now that President Trump has officially returned to the White House, further details on the country’s progress and future development strategies are yet to be revealed.

