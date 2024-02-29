Who did Richard Lewis play in Robin Hood: Men In Tights? Character explored as comedian dies at 76

Stand-up comedian and actor Richard Lewis, known for his characters as Prince John in Robin Hood: Men in Tights, died at the age of 76. Lewis passed away at his home in Los Angeles on February 27, Tuesday night, as confirmed by his publicist Jeff Abraham of Jonas Public Relations, reports the BBC.

According to the Guardian, Richard Lewis had been fighting Parkinson's disease, which he had announced last April.

His friend and co-star Larry David, in a statement shared by HBO, said,

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him."

Richard Lewis's role in Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Richard Lewis, a comedic genius known for his neurotic humor and self-deprecating style, left a lasting mark on both stand-up comedy and film. Among his major works was his role as Prince John in Mel Brooks' 1993 comedy classic Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

In this parody film of the Robin Hood tale, Lewis brought his trademark frantic energy to the role, delivering memorable lines alongside a stellar cast.

One of his famous dialogues from the film, delivered with comedic timing and flamboyance, is when he exclaims,

"Such an unusual name, 'Latrine.' How did your family come by it?"

This line emphasized his ability to collaborate humor into even the most mundane emotions, adding hilarity and depth to his role as a neurotic Prince John.

Lewis's legacy

Lewis's career lasted over five decades, during which he established himself as one of the top stand-up comedians of all time. Audiences were able to resonate with his dark, stream-of-consciousness humor, earning him accolades and recognition from peers and critics alike, reports the Guardian.

Beyond his role in Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Lewis appeared in numerous television shows and films, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

According to the Guardian, reflecting on his career, Lewis once joked onstage that,

"I'm paranoid about everything in my life."

This paranoia, coupled with his quick wit and sharp comedic timing, endeared him to fans worldwide. His contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered fondly, and his legacy as a true original in comedy will continue to inspire future generations.

Exploring Lewis's life

Richard Lewis's death marks the end of a remarkable career that was not without its challenges. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease two years before his passing, later he also faced health struggles which eventually led to his retirement from stand-up comedy.

According to the BBC, in a statement shared by Lewis' publicist, his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, said she

"thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time."

Despite these difficulties, he continued to work, appearing in the ongoing season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, a show he co-starred in alongside his close friend Larry David.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Englewood, New Jersey, he navigated the complexities of fame while grappling with his own demons. His battles with addiction and depression were well-documented, but he emerged from them sober and committed to his craft.

As news of his death spread, tributes poured in from colleagues, friends, and fans, highlighting the impact he had on the world of comedy and beyond.

As fellow comedian Bill Burr aptly described him, Richard Lewis was

"An absolutely fearless comedian who did and said what he wanted."

Richard Lewis may have left the stage for the last time, but his legacy lives on through his timeless performances and great contributions to comedy.