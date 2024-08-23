Who was Rick Steves married to? All about his marriage and kids as popular travel writer reveals prostate cancer diagnosis 

Television travel guide Rick Steves announced on Thursday, August 22, 2024, that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and that he would be undergoing surgery in late September. The 69-year-old revealed he was getting the medical expertise of Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and shared what lies ahead for him in the upcoming months.

Rick Steves said in a tweet that his cancer had not spread to other parts of his body. He also informed followers that his doctor had allowed him to film two television shows in France in the next three weeks. Steves added that following his cancer treatment in September, he is expecting to be cancer-free by the end of October.

“While the statistics tell me I should be just fine, I’ve been fortunate to have never spent a night in a hospital — and I find myself going into this adventure almost like it’s some amazing, really important trip. I feel good about my positive attitude — and I expect to take home some delightful, if intangible, souvenirs," he said.

Rick Steves married his now ex-wife, Anne Steves, in 1983. They filed for divorce in 2009, and it was finalized in March 2010. The couple are parents to Jackie and Andy Steves.

Rick Steves is an American travel writer best known for his numerous travel guidebooks, including Europe Through the Back Door, and for being the host of Rick Steves Europe, a show that premiered in 2000 on PBS.

Rick Steves seemingly revealed that his work was the reason behind his separation from his wife

The Travel with Rick Steves radio travel show host tied the knot with Anne in a private wedding ceremony in 1984 at St. Thomas in Villanova, Pennsylvania. However, they filed for divorce at the Snohomish Superior Court.

In an April 2024 interview with The Washington Post, Rick seemingly revealed that his traveling, writing, and work dealing with his podcasts led to his separation from his wife. He stated that it was like “coordinating a three-ring circus.”

The now-former couple are parents to Andy, who followed in his father’s footsteps and opened his travel firm, and Jackie, who is often featured in her father’s television shows.

According to Andy Steves’ official website, he started his own travel company, WSA Europe, catering to students who wish to explore Europe. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame and studied at Rome’s John Cabot University. He is also the host of the Andy Steves’ Travel podcast. However, the podcast has not released new episodes since 2019.

Not much is known about Jackie Steves aside from her contributing to her father’s company by leading her own tours.

After his divorce, Rick Steves began dating Shelley Bryan Wee, a pastor in an Evangelical Lutheran Church, in 2019. Speaking about her and how it was to spend time with her during the global COVID-19 pandemic, Rick said in a 2020 interview with The Seattle Times:

“Actually for me, I kind of feel like I’m cheating a little bit because I’ve got a wonderful coronavirus partner, and I’m learning how to cook… She’s [Wee] got dogs. I never thought I’d have dogs in my life and I’ve been loving having dogs… There’s more to life than selling tours and writing great guidebooks and I’m enjoying the other half.”

Followers now await updates from him regarding his health.

