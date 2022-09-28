Who did Robert Cormier play on Heartland? Tributes pour in as Canadian actor dies aged 33

Actor Robert Cormier, who was well-known for his performance on the family drama show Heartland, recently passed away on Friday, September 23. He was only 33-years-old.

His obituary mentioned the day he died and although the cause of his death was not clearly stated, Cormier's sister stated that he passed away in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, after suffering from injuries succeding an unfortunate fall.

Ladanaram @ladanaram RIP Actor Robert Cormier Heartland Cast Dies at 33 last Friday. Death Revealed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP Actor Robert Cormier Heartland Cast Dies at 33 last Friday. Death Revealed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. https://t.co/6t7vTNHsZk

More about Robert Cormier’s character in Heartland

Cormier became popular for his appearance in Heartland as the grandson of Al Cotter, Finn Cotter. The character was a potential love interest for protagonist Amy Fleming. Following his recent demise, Up TV, which airs Heartland, paid tribute on social media by posting his picture with Amber Mitchell along with the caption:

“Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family and co-workers.”

While also paying tribute, Heartland’s official Instagram page mentioned that Robert Cormier was a part of their show for the last two seasons. The character is all set to appear in the upcoming 16th season, scheduled to premiere on October 2, 2022 and is available to stream on various platforms like Netflix, Hulu, BYUtv, COZI TV, and more.

Everything known about Robert Cormier

Cormier’s obituary described him as an athlete, actor, and a great brother. It also said that he was "passionate about helping others" and wanted to achieve more, further adding:

“He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”

Robert Cormier was a well-known actor (Image via DarcyStAmant/Twitter)

Heartland is based on a book series by author Lauren Brooke, about Amy Fleming and her sister Louise “Lou” Fleming, residing on their family ranch with their grandfather Jack Bartlett, father Tim Fleming, and farmhand Ty Borden. The book explores the ups and downs of the family’s life on the ranch as their family bonds get stronger day by day.

Cormier had initially portrayed Kit Jenning on the Netflix show Slasher. According to IMDb, he also had made guest appearances on shows like Designated Survivor, Ransom, American Gods, and more. He even appeared in films like Firecrackers, Pyrenees, The Intersection, Transmission: Vol. 1.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Cormier became famous over all these years for his performances in films and on television, so naturally when fans heard about his demise, Twitter was flooded with their heartfelt tributes.

Ian Carpenter @_IanCarpenter It's with a heavy heart that we've learned of the passing of Robert Cormier who brought such life to Kit on Slasher Solstice. He was uniquely talented, and a sweet, generous friend we all loved working with. Our thoughts are with him and his family through this difficult time. It's with a heavy heart that we've learned of the passing of Robert Cormier who brought such life to Kit on Slasher Solstice. He was uniquely talented, and a sweet, generous friend we all loved working with. Our thoughts are with him and his family through this difficult time. https://t.co/nkAut0Zls9

Michelle Benson @michelleRbenson Absolutely crushed to read this this morning, Robert Cormier(Finn) was such a hopeful part of season 15 of Heartland. My heart goes out to his family and all the Heartland cast and fans. Absolutely crushed to read this this morning, Robert Cormier(Finn) was such a hopeful part of season 15 of Heartland. My heart goes out to his family and all the Heartland cast and fans. https://t.co/at8A4MbUc3

Gina Heartlandfan!1996 @Gina_Thorpe1996 #iloveheartland So sad to hear the news of Robert Cormier who played Finn on Heartland. He passed away Friday, September 23 at the age of only 33. Don’t know the cause though. Prayers for his family and his Heartland family #finn So sad to hear the news of Robert Cormier who played Finn on Heartland. He passed away Friday, September 23 at the age of only 33. Don’t know the cause though. Prayers for his family and his Heartland family #finn #iloveheartland https://t.co/lJdQifGF57

Claire Bell @1Claire_Louise

#RobertCormier @HeartlandOnCBC I can’t believe I’m reading this! I loved his character in Heartland and I was so looking forward to Finn & Amy becoming a couple. What a terrible tragedy. I am thinking of his family, friends and also the Heartland cast. @HeartlandOnCBC I can’t believe I’m reading this! I loved his character in Heartland and I was so looking forward to Finn & Amy becoming a couple. What a terrible tragedy. I am thinking of his family, friends and also the Heartland cast.#RobertCormier ❤️

Aaron Martin 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 @AaronSMartin It's with a heavy heart that we've learned of the passing of Robert Cormier who brought such life to Kit on Slasher Solstice. He was uniquely talented, and a sweet, generous friend we all loved working with. Our thoughts are with him and his family through this difficult time. It's with a heavy heart that we've learned of the passing of Robert Cormier who brought such life to Kit on Slasher Solstice. He was uniquely talented, and a sweet, generous friend we all loved working with. Our thoughts are with him and his family through this difficult time.

Bill McGoon Jr @JrMcgoon @UPtv R.I.P. Robert Cormier, you'll never be forgotten, never. Thoughts go out to Robert's Family and Screen Family. R.I.P. Robert, the Almighty Father has called you home. @UPtv R.I.P. Robert Cormier, you'll never be forgotten, never. Thoughts go out to Robert's Family and Screen Family. R.I.P. Robert, the Almighty Father has called you home. 😥🙏❤

Robert Cormier is survived by his family members which includes his three sisters, whose identities remain unknown.

