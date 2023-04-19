Who is Roy Rossello? Latest Menendez Brothers allegations explored 

In the latest Menendez brothers documentary, Roy Rossello, a former member of the Puerto Rican boy band sensation Menudo, claimed that he was molested by the father of his two bandmates.

On Tuesday, April 18, Peacock released a trailer for their upcoming true-crime docuseries, The Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed. In the clip, Roy Rossello, 51, claimed that he was s*xually assaulted as a teenager by Jose Menendez. Jose is the father of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted for the death of their parents, Jose and Mary Louise, in 1996. In defense of their violent actions, the brothers alleged that their father, Jose, abused them for years while their mother, who was aware of the incident, enabled their abuser.

The latest allegations by a third band member against Jose lend credibility to the defense of the brothers, who were sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Details of the Menendez brothers documentary explored

Peacock’s upcoming true-crime docuseries on the infamous Menendez brothers included a shocking allegation from a third Menudo boy band member, Roy Rosello, who claimed that he was molested multiple times by Jose, who was an executive at RCA Records at the time.

Roy Rosselló Díaz, born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 1, 1970, rose to fame as a member and singer of the popular Latin group, Menudo. Rosselló, also credited as an actor in the 1977 movie The Love Boat, bowed out of public life after his bandmates Erik and Lyle became fodder for tabloids. This was during the trial for the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise, where they revealed that their father was a serial abuser.

More than three decades after the shocking incident, Rosselló, in a new docuseries based on reporting by the journalists Robert Rand and Nery Ynclan about the convicted brothers, substantiated the allegations against Erik and Lyle's father, Jose.

The short clip of the three-part docuseries, set to air on May 2, was unveiled on the Today Show where Roy Rosello claimed that he was drugged and r*p*d by Jose during a visit to his New Jersey home when he was 14.

In the clip, Rosello points at a picture of Jose saying,

"That’s the man here that r*p*d me."

He added:

"That’s the pedophile."

He is then heard saying,

"It’s time for the world to know the truth."

It should be noted that this is not the first time a Menudo band member has allegedly been mistreated while in the group. Last year, HBO premiered a four-part docuseries, Menudo: Forever Young, where 13 former members spoke out about the abuse they faced while a part of the band.

The latest documentary on the brothers claims that the revelations on the show could potentially exonerate Erik and Joseph, who have remained behind bars since their 1996 conviction.

