Who is Ruby Mazur? Legendary pop artist reveals loss of "life's work" in Maui wildfires

Artist Ruby Mazur recently disclosed the losses that he has suffered due to the Lahaina wildfires, which have reportedly led to the death of more than 50 people. In an interview with CNN on August 11, 2023, Mazur said that he was supposed to launch a new studio in Lahaina this week.

He added that his sons were able to save themselves from the fire and the family had to move to a U-Haul truck due to the unavailability of a proper spot for shelter.

Ruby Mazur stated that he was later informed that the entire town is gone, alongside his studio, which held the work that he had done over the last 50 years.

"I just beat cancer for the third time… so I figured if I could beat cancer three times, nothing could take me down. And then losing my life's work and almost losing my three sons on Front Street. That's a lot to take," he said in the interview.

The Lahaina wildfires, which started on August 8, 2023, have damaged several properties and resulted in the death of more than 50 people. Officials stated that the number of deceased is expected to increase in the next few days and the official figures are yet to be revealed.

Ruby Mazur worked on the art for a Rolling Stones single

Ruby Mazur developed an interest in drawing when he was eight years old and eventually enrolled in the Philadelphia College of Art.

Rapper and vocalist Epic Mazur is his nephew. Epic is a member of the band Crazy Town and has been the music and audio department head for Sugar Studios LA since 2014.

Mazur contributed to the creation of various album covers during the 70s for artists like Elton John Jimmy Buffett, Dusty Springfield, and others. However, he is best known for his artwork for Rolling Stones' single, Tumbling Dice, which was released in 1971.

On July 15, 2022, Ruby Mazur launched a gallery in Waikiki near The Hard Rock Café on Beach Walk. He included his most famous works in the gallery, including his 6 ft. high portrait of Prince. Along with this, there were also a few framed album covers with hand-painted vinyl on top and limited-edition giclee prints of his painting Rock-n-Roll Last Supper.

May 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of his iconic Rolling Stones picture. To commemorate the same, he debuted his new series of original oil on canvas paintings alongside color prints and special edition giclee prints at the Holle Fine Art in Lahaina with a two-day opening that was held on June 3 and 4 last year.

Ruby Mazur was nominated for a Grammy for his work on the album cover of CrowFoot. He was previously the Art Director of Paramount Records.

Death toll in Maui wildfires keeps rising

The Lahaina wildfires have left the entire town in ruins. As per Reuters, thus far, the number of people killed in the disaster is estimated to be around 67.

According to officials, search teams are finding more dead people in the buildings that have been destroyed so far. U.S. Senator Brian Schatz described the view of Lahaina as a "bombed-out war zone", while speaking to MSNBC.

The wildfires started on August 8, 2023, and the economic loss from the same is estimated to be around $8 billion or $10 billion. Governor Josh Green said that the town will be rebuilt, but it is going to take many years.