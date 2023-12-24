Who is Rudy Martinez? Pro Hamas supporter sparks outrage by calling October 7th 'the greatest day of my life' in viral video 

In a recent viral video shared by Libs of TikTok on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rudy Martinez, a self-proclaimed supporter of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, sparked outrage by declaring October 7th as "the greatest day of my life." The video was shared on December 24.

The statement has drawn attention and condemnation, considering the context of October 7th being the day when Hamas led a surprise attack in Israel and after this, Israel declared war against Hamas.

As Rudy Martinez's video started doing rounds online, social media users started calling him out. It is worth noting that this is not the first time Rudy Martinez has been in the public eye for controversial statements.

In 2017, he gained attention for writing an opinion column in Texas State University's student newspaper, where he criticized white people, calling them 'an aberration' and expressing strong sentiments against their existence.

Rudy Martinez was in the news in 2017 for writing 'Your DNA is an abomination' article, know all about it

In 2017, Rudy Martinez ignited a firestorm with his provocative article, 'Your DNA is an abomination,' published in a university newspaper. Martinez expressed a strong dislike for white people in this inflammatory piece by calling them "an aberration" and saying, "I hate you because you shouldn't exist."

Accusing whites of contributing to an 'oppressive world,' he pledged an ongoing ideological struggle to 'deconstruct whiteness.' This inflammatory rhetoric triggered swift condemnation from students, prompting apologies from the newspaper's editor and a rebuke from the university president, who called the article's central theme 'abhorrent' and contrary to the core values of inclusion and unity.

Following the publication of his controversial opinion piece, titled "Your DNA is an abomination," Rudy Martinez, a columnist at Texas State University’s student newspaper, faced swift backlash that ultimately led to his termination.

In response to the mounting pressure, the university's student body president threatened to defund the paper, and the editorial board of "The University Star" issued a statement acknowledging their mistake in publishing the column.

The board expressed regret, stating, "As editors, we allowed a hateful column to be published and hurt our community that deserves better. We screwed up." The column was subsequently deleted, and Martinez was fired from his position as a columnist.

In 2017, Rudy was 20 years old and he was unapologetic for his article. The Hill reported that he said, "the article speaks for itself."

He defended his words, claiming that, although some of his language may be perceived as hyperbolic, the article achieved its intended goal of sparking a conversation and exposing what he referred to as racists.

Fast forward to the present, and Martinez is once again at the center of controversy. A recent viral video shared on Twitter features him proclaiming October 7th as "the greatest day of my life."