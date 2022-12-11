Who was Ruth Madoc? Tributes pour in as Hi-de-Hi! actress dies aged 79

Famous actress and singer Ruth Madoc recently passed away on December 9 at the age of 79. She was known for her performances in shows like Hi-de-Hi! and Little Britain.

Madoc's agent Phil Belfield disclosed the news, stating that she was hospitalized and was undergoing surgery following an accident last week. Phil also praised her talent and her work on several projects she was a part of all these years.

Screenwriter Russell T Davies paid tribute to her on Instagram by posting a picture and recalling his memories of working with her.

Ruth was hospitalized last week after meeting with an accident, because of which she even canceled her appearance in the pantomime Aladdin at Torquay's Princess Theatre.

GOLD @goldchannel We are all deeply saddened at Gold to learn that the wonderful Ruth Madoc has passed away at 79. Audiences adored her as Gladys Pugh in Hi-De-Hi! Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult and sad time. We are all deeply saddened at Gold to learn that the wonderful Ruth Madoc has passed away at 79. Audiences adored her as Gladys Pugh in Hi-De-Hi! Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult and sad time. https://t.co/r1is092YiG

A day ago, Madoc gave an update on her health on social media, saying that she is fine and will soon return to the screen and stage. Following the incident, Madoc's fans sent her their prayers and best wishes.

She was a victim of another accident three years ago, where a fall on stage caused injuries to her femur, leading to her hospitalization for a few days.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

The public loved Ruth Madoc for her flawless performances on screen over the years. Fans immediately expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about her demise:

Les Dennis @LesDennis So very sad to hear that lovely Ruth Madoc has passed away. She was such a talented and lovely woman. Thoughts with her family. RIP. So very sad to hear that lovely Ruth Madoc has passed away. She was such a talented and lovely woman. Thoughts with her family. RIP. https://t.co/tWAzElZOYO

Mr Benn @therealmrbenn We have lost so many important foundations from our childhoods this year.

Today the most wonderful Ruth Madoc has passed. So Sad.

RIP Madam.

Thank you for all the laughs. We have lost so many important foundations from our childhoods this year.Today the most wonderful Ruth Madoc has passed. So Sad.RIP Madam.Thank you for all the laughs. https://t.co/2AgAuh14Pr

Aled Jones @realaled So very sad to hear of the passing of dear Ruth Madoc - a lovely person I was lucky to know. Love to her family x RIP So very sad to hear of the passing of dear Ruth Madoc - a lovely person I was lucky to know. Love to her family x RIP

Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 @frankbrunoboxer Ruth Madoc RIP just heard the very sad news of the passing of Ruth we worked together lots of times I loved her in Hi De Hi she was always trying to teach me Welsh sayings sad day Ruth Madoc RIP just heard the very sad news of the passing of Ruth we worked together lots of times I loved her in Hi De Hi she was always trying to teach me Welsh sayings sad day https://t.co/viWqy4xqwW

Gyles Brandreth @GylesB1 Dr Christopher D. Lewis @NewHarpsichord Tragic to hear the news of Ruth Madoc - she was a brilliant talent. One of those people you were always thrilled to see pop up on TV.



Her partnership with (the equally glorious) Simon Cadell in Hi-De-Hi was the stuff of absolute sitcom and television gold.



Legendary



RIP Ruth Tragic to hear the news of Ruth Madoc - she was a brilliant talent. One of those people you were always thrilled to see pop up on TV. Her partnership with (the equally glorious) Simon Cadell in Hi-De-Hi was the stuff of absolute sitcom and television gold. LegendaryRIP Ruth https://t.co/D4UbVu1bPn This is such sad news. Ruth was a very lovely person - and a wonderfully gifted actress. I was lucky enough to get to know her through my best friend from school, Simon Cadell. In Hi-De-Hi they were irresistible. RIP Ruth Madoc & thanks for the memories. Goodbye campers! twitter.com/newharpsichord… This is such sad news. Ruth was a very lovely person - and a wonderfully gifted actress. I was lucky enough to get to know her through my best friend from school, Simon Cadell. In Hi-De-Hi they were irresistible. RIP Ruth Madoc & thanks for the memories. Goodbye campers! twitter.com/newharpsichord…

Paul Chuckle 😷 @PaulChuckle2 Just heard the very sad news RIP to the lovely Ruth Madoc. I've worked with her several times, including an episode @BBCDoctors ... she will be greatly missed Just heard the very sad news RIP to the lovely Ruth Madoc. I've worked with her several times, including an episode @BBCDoctors ... she will be greatly missed 💙 https://t.co/DAytAPu303

Pip @pipmadeley



A wonderfully melodious accent and a gorgeous smile that lit up our screens.



#RIPRuthMadoc #HiDeHi RIP Ruth Madoc, and farewell Gladys Pugh.A wonderfully melodious accent and a gorgeous smile that lit up our screens. RIP Ruth Madoc, and farewell Gladys Pugh.A wonderfully melodious accent and a gorgeous smile that lit up our screens.#RIPRuthMadoc #HiDeHi https://t.co/8wOhsYwDoE

Ruth Madoc was popular for her performances on stage

Born on April 16, 1943, Madoc spent her childhood in Norwich, England, and joined RADA in London.

She started her career with a few films and eventually gained recognition for her performance in the show, Poem and Pints. Ruth was known for her appearances on stage and played various roles in different plays and musicals.

Ruth Madoc had a successful career on stage, television and films (Image via Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

She was cast in the role of Gladys Pugh in the BBC sitcom, Hi-de-Hi!. Created by Jimmy Perry and David Croft, Hi-de-Hi! aired for nine series with 58 episodes from January 1, 1980, to January 30, 1988.

Ruth's life was featured in the biographical television documentary, This Is Your Life. She then appeared on a few reality shows and emerged as the winner of I'm Famous and Frightened! She continued to appear in various other TV shows and stage plays. Ruth Madoc was also known for her performances in other shows like Big Top, Coming Home, and more.

Ruth Madoc's filmography includes titles like Fiddler on the Roof, Under Milk Wood, The Prince and the Pauper, Very Annie Mary, and Journey Man. She was famous for her appearances in other TV shows including The Adventure Game, Big Top, Get Your Act Together, Stella, Doctors, and more.

Ruth's survivors include her son Rhys and daughter Lowri. She was married to actor Philip Madoc from 1961 to 1981. Madoc next tied the knot with John Jackson, who passed away in September last year.

