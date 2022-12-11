Who was Ruth Madoc? Tributes pour in as Hi-de-Hi! actress dies aged 79

Famous actress and singer Ruth Madoc recently passed away on December 9 at the age of 79. She was known for her performances in shows like Hi-de-Hi! and Little Britain.
Madoc's agent Phil Belfield disclosed the news, stating that she was hospitalized and was undergoing surgery following an accident last week. Phil also praised her talent and her work on several projects she was a part of all these years.
Screenwriter Russell T Davies paid tribute to her on Instagram by posting a picture and recalling his memories of working with her.
Ruth was hospitalized last week after meeting with an accident, because of which she even canceled her appearance in the pantomime Aladdin at Torquay's Princess Theatre.
A day ago, Madoc gave an update on her health on social media, saying that she is fine and will soon return to the screen and stage. Following the incident, Madoc's fans sent her their prayers and best wishes.
She was a victim of another accident three years ago, where a fall on stage caused injuries to her femur, leading to her hospitalization for a few days.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
The public loved Ruth Madoc for her flawless performances on screen over the years. Fans immediately expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about her demise:
Ruth Madoc was popular for her performances on stage
Born on April 16, 1943, Madoc spent her childhood in Norwich, England, and joined RADA in London.
She started her career with a few films and eventually gained recognition for her performance in the show, Poem and Pints. Ruth was known for her appearances on stage and played various roles in different plays and musicals.
She was cast in the role of Gladys Pugh in the BBC sitcom, Hi-de-Hi!. Created by Jimmy Perry and David Croft, Hi-de-Hi! aired for nine series with 58 episodes from January 1, 1980, to January 30, 1988.
Ruth's life was featured in the biographical television documentary, This Is Your Life. She then appeared on a few reality shows and emerged as the winner of I'm Famous and Frightened! She continued to appear in various other TV shows and stage plays. Ruth Madoc was also known for her performances in other shows like Big Top, Coming Home, and more.
Ruth Madoc's filmography includes titles like Fiddler on the Roof, Under Milk Wood, The Prince and the Pauper, Very Annie Mary, and Journey Man. She was famous for her appearances in other TV shows including The Adventure Game, Big Top, Get Your Act Together, Stella, Doctors, and more.
Ruth's survivors include her son Rhys and daughter Lowri. She was married to actor Philip Madoc from 1961 to 1981. Madoc next tied the knot with John Jackson, who passed away in September last year.