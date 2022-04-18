Who is Samaria J Davis? All about rapper Toosii's girlfriend as couple set to welcome first child together

Toosii recently confirmed that his girlfriend Samaria Joyce Davis is pregnant. The rapper’s friends congratulated him on his Instagram post and are waiting to know further details. He shared a picture while cuddling with Davis' baby bump and wrote:

“This is the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Davis also shared the pictures on her social media. She thanked all of her fans and wrote:

“Some things in life are so special that you keep them private. Been growing in peace.”

Everything known about Toosii’s girlfriend

Born on July 28, 1999, Samaria Joyce Davis is an Instagram personality famous for her fashionable photos. She poses in trendy bodysuits and crop tops and has around 600,000 followers on Instagram.

Samaria J Davis is a famous Instagram star (Image via samariajdavis/Instagram)

Davis posted her first Instagram picture in April 2019. She also has a huge fan following on TikTok with 60,000 fans, and one of her most popular videos features her onstage at her boyfriend’s concert.

The 22-year-old is a certified lash technician who runs her brand called Lashed by Samaria. It is a company that offers all kinds of services related to lash extensions at different prices.

Davis is particular about the customer’s safety during the pandemic, and her website reads:

“If you are sick, do not book until you are cleared and healthy to avoid the spread of the virus.”

Toosii and Samaria J Davis' relationship timeline

Toosii has always been vocal about his love for Davis. It is believed the pair began dating in November 2020 after the singer shared a tweet that read:

“Samaria is the only girl I care about, and I want her to be my girlfriend.”

The rapper defended Samaria when questioned about his relationship in August 2021. He replied with a tweet that was later deleted. The tweet stated:

“Mfs basically telling me being in a relationship hindering my career. Bro, f**k this career. I love my girl, and if the world don't like that s**t, I'll stop making music.”

It is unknown why the 22-year-old decided to make the tweet, but his statement proved that his priority was his girlfriend.

