Who was Sania Khan? Tributes pour in as Chicago photographer dies aged 29 in apparent murder-suicide

Photographer Sania Khan was reportedly murdered by her ex-husband Raheel Ahmed, 36, on July 18, 2022, inside her condominium in Streeterville. Furthermore, the latter committed suicide when he heard the cops at the door.

A resident of Georgia, Raheel Ahmed traveled all the way to Streeterville to confront Sania. Police arrived at the address of the condominium on East Ohio Street after they were asked to perform a well-being check on him by police in Atlanta since his family had registered a missing persons complaint.

Komal Shahid @ArmedWithWords



Sadly she didn’t have support from her family or the society. Desi people care more about their reputation than their child’s happiness.



A divorced daughter is better than a dead daughter! RIP Sania Khan! She decided to end an abusive marriage but her ex-husband killed her.Sadly she didn't have support from her family or the society. Desi people care more about their reputation than their child's happiness.

S @sabzixo Hearing about Sania Khan absolutely breaks my heart. Time and time again women in our community are subject to domestic violence and emotional abuse yet told to stick it out and stay in a miserable marriage due to the shame it would bring to the woman's family.

Chicago police knocked on the door and immediately heard a gunshot. Upon entry, they found Sania's body lying near the door with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Shortly thereafter, Ahmed was found in a bedroom with the same wound.

Ahmed and Khan separated in the winter of 2021. Khan was not on good terms with her parents because they did not agree with her decision to divorce Ahmed, despite him being abusive and toxic during the marriage.

Everything known about Sania Khan

Sania Khan was a talented candid photographer (Image via NatashaFatah/Twitter)

Sania Khan was a photographer and content creator, and candid photography was her strength. Her website states that her career started when she bought her first DSLR. It also features her wedding photography since she specialized in capturing special moments between couples on their wedding day.

Khan was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and she shifted to Chicago, Illinois, in 2021. She was previously a flight attendant for Spirit Airlines and her job was to manage communication between cabin crew.

The 29-year-old was active on TikTok with around 3000 followers. Her bio states that she was a South Asian going through a divorce. She also described herself as a photographer. Her TikTok content mainly revolved around her divorce journey and photography experiences.

Following her recent death, one of her friends, Grant, revealed that Khan was planning to shift back to her home and start a new phase in her photography career. Grant also mentioned that they had become friends over their passion for photography at the Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences.

Khan double-majored in psychology and women's studies. Grant refused to comment on anything about Khan and Ahmed’s relationship. Further details about Khan’s personal life have not been officially revealed.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Although Sania Khan was not a popular celebrity, her brilliance as a photographer was always appreciated by those who worked with her. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about Khan’s death.

Shakil Mirza @mindofmirza Sania Khan, a South-Asian woman from Chicago, documented her reflections on her abuse and divorce. She was failed by her family and community around her. May she Rest In Peace, Ameen!



Shakil Mirza @mindofmirza Sania Khan, a South-Asian woman from Chicago, documented her reflections on her abuse and divorce. She was failed by her family and community around her. May she Rest In Peace, Ameen!

Gender-based violence is a public health issue.

Sarah A. @TweetAtHer The person that was going to capture one of the most special days in my life just lost her life to domestic violence. Heartbroken, devastated, & just so angry.



Sarah A. @TweetAtHer The person that was going to capture one of the most special days in my life just lost her life to domestic violence. Heartbroken, devastated, & just so angry.

In the few interactions I had with her, she was just so sweet. Please keep Sania Khan & her family in your duas. 🤍

Ahmed @ZestyAhmed The Desi community needs to stop stigmatizing divorce and giving the benefit of the doubt to POS men. So much anger reading about what happened to Sania Khan

Ruhi Khan @ruhikhan_ That poor girl lost support from her family all because she decided to get a divorce from a toxic & abusive marriage. Some desi parents care more about their reputation than their kids happiness. Desi culture can be so toxic smh RIP Sania Khan. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

Mihrimah| FS | xanaxed &living on prayers 🪬🤲🙏 @Mihrimah_FS Hearing about Sania Khan devastates me. The way Desi community protects abusive violent men and enables them and thinks divorced women are "trash" is beyond disgusting….. there really is no hope for our community when we allow this to happen. Sending prayers for her 🤲🙏

Shanzeh Ahmad @AhmadShanzeh Gregory Pratt @royalpratt This story by @AhmadShanzeh is tragic but worth reading, about a young photographer killed by her coward soon to be ex husband. She had been open online about her life and challenges. RIP Sania Khan chicagotribune.com/news/breaking/… Sania Khan just turned 29 last month. All she wanted was to travel around and make people fall in love with pictures. Another young, strong South Asian woman taken too soon.

mainkyunbataun @yekonhai The desi community makes me question if the label of a "shareef khandaan" worth more than the life of their own daughters? Sania khan was so vocal about her abusive marriage and how the desi community shamed her for a divorce, even her parents. The ex husband has murd€red her.

FKA areesha @areeshabanglani Sania Khan and I connected for a brief moment on our shared journey. Devastated to hear about her murder. Pakistanis need to do better by our daughters!!! Men get away with abuse because they know that Pakistani women do not have their families to turn to for support.

Qudsiya Siddiqui @QudsiyaSiddiqui My heart is so heavy since last night after reading about Sania Khan, May Allah grant her Jannah! Ameen

Qudsiya Siddiqui @QudsiyaSiddiqui My heart is so heavy since last night after reading about Sania Khan, May Allah grant her Jannah! Ameen

When will our community, families stop being so fucking toxic against divorcees. Heck we aren't even safe after leaving an abusive partner.

Sania's case also points at the heartbreaking reality of many parents being unable to empathize with their daughters' pain of being in an abusive marriage. Many are questioning whether societal traditions hold more value than their child's well-being for such parents.

