Who was Sania Khan? Tributes pour in as Chicago photographer dies aged 29 in apparent murder-suicide

Photographer Sania Khan was reportedly murdered by her ex-husband Raheel Ahmed, 36, on July 18, 2022, inside her condominium in Streeterville. Furthermore, the latter committed suicide when he heard the cops at the door.
A resident of Georgia, Raheel Ahmed traveled all the way to Streeterville to confront Sania. Police arrived at the address of the condominium on East Ohio Street after they were asked to perform a well-being check on him by police in Atlanta since his family had registered a missing persons complaint.
Chicago police knocked on the door and immediately heard a gunshot. Upon entry, they found Sania's body lying near the door with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Shortly thereafter, Ahmed was found in a bedroom with the same wound.
Ahmed and Khan separated in the winter of 2021. Khan was not on good terms with her parents because they did not agree with her decision to divorce Ahmed, despite him being abusive and toxic during the marriage.
Everything known about Sania Khan
Sania Khan was a photographer and content creator, and candid photography was her strength. Her website states that her career started when she bought her first DSLR. It also features her wedding photography since she specialized in capturing special moments between couples on their wedding day.
Khan was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and she shifted to Chicago, Illinois, in 2021. She was previously a flight attendant for Spirit Airlines and her job was to manage communication between cabin crew.
The 29-year-old was active on TikTok with around 3000 followers. Her bio states that she was a South Asian going through a divorce. She also described herself as a photographer. Her TikTok content mainly revolved around her divorce journey and photography experiences.
Following her recent death, one of her friends, Grant, revealed that Khan was planning to shift back to her home and start a new phase in her photography career. Grant also mentioned that they had become friends over their passion for photography at the Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences.
Khan double-majored in psychology and women's studies. Grant refused to comment on anything about Khan and Ahmed’s relationship. Further details about Khan’s personal life have not been officially revealed.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Although Sania Khan was not a popular celebrity, her brilliance as a photographer was always appreciated by those who worked with her. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about Khan’s death.
Sania's case also points at the heartbreaking reality of many parents being unable to empathize with their daughters' pain of being in an abusive marriage. Many are questioning whether societal traditions hold more value than their child's well-being for such parents.