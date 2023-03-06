Who is Shamaiya Hall? Texas mom charged over fatally stabbing her three children

25-year-old Shamaiya Hall is accused of stabbing her children and killing three of them at their Texas residence on Friday, March 3, 2023. She has been charged with three counts of capital murder and a bond of $6 million has been issued. The same has been confirmed by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found the victims at a residence in the small town of Italy, which is situated around 40 miles south of Dallas. It was discovered that Child Protective Services had initially given the guardianship of all five children to a relative, but they suspected Hall engaged in unsupervised visitations.

While a CPS caseworker showed up unannounced at the house, Shamaiya Hall allegedly stabbed her kids. Law enforcement officers described the incident as isolated in nature and that the society at large was not in any danger.

Rose @901Lulu Some more information on the five children that were fatally stabbed by their mother in Italy, Texas. Three children are deceased. The other two are still in critical condition. Shamaiya Hall has been charged with capital murder. Some more information on the five children that were fatally stabbed by their mother in Italy, Texas. Three children are deceased. The other two are still in critical condition. Shamaiya Hall has been charged with capital murder. https://t.co/l9iWVM0nxa

The 25-year-old Texas mother reportedly has a violent history, as confirmed by court records. Six years ago, she was arrested for allegedly attacking her sister's ex-boyfriend. Apart from Shamaiya Hall, her twin sister also has a violent history.

Shamaiya Hall, a mother of five, allegedly stabbed her children during an unannounced visit by a CPS caseworker

On Friday, a CPS caseworker made the horrific discovery after showing up unannounced at 25-year-old Shamaiya Hall’s residence in Italy, Texas. The Child Protective Services worker suspected Hall of having unsupervised visitations with her children, whose guardianship was reportedly given to a relative of Shamaiya Hall.

Shamaiya Hall allegedly stabbed all the children between the ages of four and six, along with a 13-month-old baby. The six-year-old boy and the five-year-old twins were found dead. The four-year-old boy and the 13-month-old girl were found to have sustained severe injuries and were rushed to hospitals. According to Shamelia Anderson, a relative of the victims:

“I just want everyone to know they were beautiful angels. They gained their wings. Those were beautiful little babies.”

Crime With Bobby @crimewithbobby



A CPS worker made an unannounced visit to the home of the children & called for police. CPS worker was on scene while the children were stabbed



#italytexas #truecrime #breakingnews BREAKING: 25 y/o Shamaiya Hall stabbed her 5 children yesterday in Italy TX. 3 dead, 2 injured.A CPS worker made an unannounced visit to the home of the children & called for police. CPS worker was on scene while the children were stabbed BREAKING: 25 y/o Shamaiya Hall stabbed her 5 children yesterday in Italy TX. 3 dead, 2 injured.A CPS worker made an unannounced visit to the home of the children & called for police. CPS worker was on scene while the children were stabbed#italytexas #truecrime #breakingnews https://t.co/6baUk34VJM

The kids reportedly went to an elementary school that was across the street from the residence. Rachel Kistner, Italy Independent School District Superintendent, said:

“The district is deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred off-campus… Words cannot express the overwhelming grief felt by the district and the community hearing of such a tragedy. We are a tight-knit, small community, and as such, many students will be impacted by this incident.”

Kistner further stated that facilities for counseling will also be available throughout the week.

Court documents revealed that the 25-year-old was accused of assaulting her sister’s ex-boyfriend. She was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to a Dallas County court indictment, Shamaiya and her sister reportedly went to the ex-boyfriend’s place and assaulted him.

CC @CEECEEMARI3 @dallasnews Is it true the mother (Shamaiya Hall) is related to Troyshaye Hall- the mother in Dallas county who stabbed her daughter to death in 2021? @dallasnews Is it true the mother (Shamaiya Hall) is related to Troyshaye Hall- the mother in Dallas county who stabbed her daughter to death in 2021? https://t.co/5DEnRBNGVB

Authorities claimed to have found knife wounds on the children’s bodies. This made them arrest the 25-year-old mother. It was revealed that as soon as the caseworker saw the situation, they called 911 to report the stabbing. The caseworker further said:

“We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy and are already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why.”

Meanwhile, Ellis County Judge Todd Little said:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and citizens of Italy.”

A significant piece of information that was recently revealed was that Shamaiya Hall’s twin sister, Troyshaye Mone Hall, was arrested after she was alleged to have fatally stabbed her seven-year-old daughter in June 2021.

Crime With Bobby @crimewithbobby



Twin sisters accused of committing similar crimes



Troyshaye Hall, was arrested for allegedly stabbing her 7 y/o daughter 30 times and killing her in June of 2021



#breakingnews #italytexas #truecrime NOW CHECK THIS OUT… Hall has a twin sisterTwin sisters accused of committing similar crimesTroyshaye Hall, was arrested for allegedly stabbing her 7 y/o daughter 30 times and killing her in June of 2021 #truecrime community NOW CHECK THIS OUT… Hall has a twin sisterTwin sisters accused of committing similar crimesTroyshaye Hall, was arrested for allegedly stabbing her 7 y/o daughter 30 times and killing her in June of 2021#breakingnews #italytexas #truecrime #truecrimecommunity https://t.co/jpK9O4JscC

Authorities are currently investigating the scene and trying to unearth the chain of events that caused Shamaiya Hall to take such a drastic step. Hall has been booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center and faces charges of three counts of capital murder.

