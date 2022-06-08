Who is Shaman Durek? Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise announces engagement to spiritual guru

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway recently got engaged to Shaman Durek. Louise and Durek shared the news on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday. Durek shared a picture where he and Louise look into each other’s eyes, and the caption reads:

“She said YES! When you know you know. There is nothing better than having clarity as a man that the woman that stands in front of you is the one.”

He continued and wrote,

“I’m overjoyed with tears that I get to spend the rest of my life with the most pure hearted, angelic, wise, powerhouse woman who represents all levels of goddess in my eyes. Together as a soulful spiritual couple, we will use our power to support the people to create a world based in love and acceptance. Changing the world through our love.”

Princess Märtha Louise also wrote on Instagram that she is happy to announce that she is engaged to Durek, who makes her heart skip, acknowledges her for her highest potential, and makes her laugh. She also mentioned:

“Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man.”

Everything known about Princess Märtha Louise’s fiancé

Born in 1974, Shaman Durek, also known as Durek Verett and Derek Verett, is a self-professed shaman and author of Spirit Hacking: Shamanic Keys to Reclaim Your Personal Power, Transform Yourself, and Light Up the World.

Shaman Durek attends Debbie Durkin's ECOLUXE Movie & TV Awards Lounge at Yamashiro Hollywood (Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

His mother is of Norwegian-Indian descent, and his father is of Haitian origin. Historian Marlene Koenig says that his father’s ancestors can be traced to Louisiana, Virginia, and Georgia in the last 200 years, but without any Haitian links.

He was initially a model and appeared in television shows for a brief period. Vanity Fair wrote about him being bisexual and stated that his early activities helped propel his brand of new-age shamanism into celebrity circles since he grew up partly in that world.

He has described his style of shamanic teaching as being no-nonsense. He claims to demystify spirituality by making it attainable and understandable for the layman, the spiritually advanced, and others.

Durek mentioned that his mission is to bring the ancient practice of shamanism into the limelight and help people get lit by cultivating love and acceptance of themselves and others. He claims to have been initiated spiritually by an American woman who calls herself Princess Susana von Radic of Croatia, many fact checkers however, have reported that she's a con artist calling herself a princess.

Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek’s relationship timeline

Princess Märtha Louise confirmed her relationship with Shaman Durek back in May 2019. However, the relationship was criticized by Norwegians, calling Durek a charlatan.

Durek was also criticized in Norway and was called a conman by Norwegian media. Durek and Louise have organized seminars like The Princess and the Shaman that have faced criticism.

Durek was previously married to Zaneta Marzalkova. However, he reported her to the immigration authorities as an illegal resident in 2008, and they divorced in 2009. Meanwhile, Louis first tied the knot with author Ari Behn in 2002 and had three daughters. The pair divorced in 2017.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far