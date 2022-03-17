Who is Shannan Click? All about Jack Huston's wife as 'House of Gucci' star gets married

House of Gucci actor Jack Huston and former Victoria's Secret model Shannan Click have finally tied the knot following a decade-long romance. The nuptials reportedly took place in Las Vegas last weekend.

Taking to Instagram last Monday, Click shared three photos from her big day as she captioned the post:

"So this happened [red heart emojis]"

The first snap was of a Polaroid photo showcasing the newlyweds kissing. Click could be seen wearing a short, body-hugging white dress with a veil. Huston, on the other hand, sported a black suit.

The second photo presented nine Polaroid photos from the day, featuring their children and two of their close family members. The third picture in the series showed the couple embracing as an Elvis Presley impersonator serenaded them.

Shannan Click has appeared in four of Victoria's Secret Fashion shows

The former VS model was born Shannan Marie Click in San Dimas, California, in November 1983. She was discovered by a modeling agent while surfing at Huntington Beach.

Click appeared in four of Victoria's Secret Fashion shows between 2008 and 2011 as well as the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She has been a part of campaigns for several brands including Gap, Levi's, Tommy Hilfilger, Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss, Burberry, and Elizabeth Arden.

The 38-year-old model has featured in or appeared on the covers of international fashion magazines like Vogue, Elle, Glamour, Allure, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, and Madame Figaro. According to several reports, Click now works as a full-time painter.

The power couple started dating each other in February 2011 and have been going strong ever since. In April 2013, Click and Huston welcomed their oldest child, daughter Sage Lavinia. Their youngest child, Cypress Night, was born in January 2016.

In February 2021, Click wished Huston a happy anniversary with a heart-touching post with photos of themselves throughout the years, writing:

"My dreamer, my light, my yin to my yang I love you Jack huston in so many ways. Celebrating our 10 years on this day. Happy anniversary my love.."

On the occasion of their 10th anniversary, Huston also posted 10 of his favorite photos with his then-girlfriend, noting that he loves her and always will.

Edited by Prem Deshpande