Who was Sheila Oliver? Tributes pour in as New Jersey Lt. Governor dies aged 71

71-year-old New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver passed away in Livingston on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A Democratic Party politician, Oliver was best known as the first woman of color to serve in a Statewide position in New Jersey. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, her death stemmed from an unspecified medical issue, which led to her hospitalization on July 31, 2023. She was pronounced dead the following day.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill @RepSherrill New Jersey is a better place because of Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver's service. Her legacy will be an inspiration for generations to come. I send my deepest condolences to her family as they grieve during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Mfl5IZ0tWx

Sheila Oliver's family discussed her death in an official statement, which read:

“Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration.We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community.”

Officials have not yet disclosed Oliver's cause of death.

The political career of Sheila Oliver

Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1952, Sheila Oliver earned a Master of Social Work (MSW) from Columbia University in 1976. Over the years, she began working in non-profit organizations while also serving on the board of education in the East Orange School District.

Dionne Warwick @dionnewarwick My dear friend Sheila Oliver, the Lt. Gov. of New Jersey has made her transition. Her passing comes to us all as a truly heartbreaking loss. My deepest condolences to her family and those like myself who really had the privilege of knowing and working with her. pic.twitter.com/KsfxwOSvvL

Oliver's official foray into politics began in 2004 when she was elected as a Democratic representative in the New Jersey State Assembly. In 2009, she became the second woman in the history of New Jersey to serve as an Assembly speaker.

In 2018, Oliver officially became Lt. Governor of the State. Over the years, she was recognized for her work in supporting social projects, government housing, and reforms to workers' pensions.

Oliver once discussed her early days in politics when speaking to Columbia University students. She said:

“When I came to the legislature in ’04, the speaker at the time asked me what I wanted to specialize in. He said everyone tends to take up an area of specialization. I responded to the speaker, ‘I don’t want to specialize in one thing. I want to be involved in everything in the state legislature."

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy stated that due to Oliver's years of involvement in social work, he knew she had a bright future in politics.

Murphy said:

“I knew then that her decades of public service made her the ideal partner for me to lead the State of New Jersey. It was the best decision I ever made."

Pearl @PearlGabel The great Lt Gov Sheila Oliver also had a terrific sense of humor. A few years ago she took a few minutes to debate NJ vs PA with then-Lt Gov Fetterman. Spontaneous. Off-the-cuff. Generous with her time. "Keep your eyes on New Jersey, because we will rise again." Legend. RIP. pic.twitter.com/VLfbmhrpyC

LeRoy Jones Jr, a chair of the Democratic State Committee, discussed how Oliver paved a path for many young black women with political aspirations.

Jones said:

“Sheila Oliver was a trailblazer and a true icon for representation, diversity and progress. As our state’s first Black woman to serve as Assembly Speaker and as Lt. Governor, Sheila leaves behind a legacy of breaking barriers that will never be forgotten.”

According to CNN, prior to her death, Oliver's medical issues prevented her from serving as acting governor while Phil Murphy was on vacation. Politico noted that Oliver's successor must be chosen within 45 days.