Who is Sidney Raz? Influencer gets diagnosed with stomach cancer after daughter died in utero

Sidney Raz, a popular social media influencer best known for his "Life Hacks" videos, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stomach cancer. The news comes just months after he and his wife, Kelsey, suffered the loss of their unborn daughter due to a rare birth defect.

Sidney Raz, whose real name is Sidney Raskind, shared his emotional story in a video posted on March 29, 2025. His diagnosis was discovered through genetic testing that the couple underwent following their daughter's passing in September 2024.

The influencer, who lives in Virginia, told followers that their daughter passed away at 26 weeks of pregnancy due to holoprosencephaly, a condition where the brain does not divide into two hemispheres properly. This tragic event led the couple to pursue genetic testing to get a better understanding of the cause and prevent future complications, as reported by Us Weekly on April 9.

In his video, Raz explained:

"It was found that [my daughter] had a deletion. So we did genetic testing on me and Kelsey didn't have that deletion, but I did have that deletion. And because of that deletion, in recent years, it has been seen to cause certain types of cancer, specifically stomach cancer."

Following this discovery, Raz decided to get an endoscopy.

The test led to a diagnosis that might not have been detected for several more years if not for the genetic testing prompted by their daughter's death.

"I scheduled an endoscopy and … today I found out that I have stomach cancer," he shared.

Despite having no symptoms at the time, a biopsy from the procedure revealed one cancerous sample out of 36. Since the diagnosis was made early, doctors have recommended surgery to remove his stomach — a procedure known as a gastrectomy.

Sidney Raz prepares for life without a stomach after early cancer diagnosis

In another update, Sidney Raz stated that the doctors believe completely removing his stomach is the best course of action.

"You can just do that, and then keep going, apparently. Total [removal], no more stomach, no more tummy," he said.

While the procedure is significant, the early detection gives him a strong chance of long-term survival. He recalled his doctor stating that if the cancer hadn't been caught this early, he would have returned within three years with stage 3 or 4 cancer.

"So I might not have a stomach, but I'll be here in three to four years," Raz said, focusing on the silver lining.

The surgery will involve connecting his esophagus directly to his intestines, a common practice following a gastrectomy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, people can live without a stomach but must significantly adjust their diets and routines. Sidney Raz also acknowledged this challenge.

He explained that he would need to chew more thoroughly and retrain his body on how to eat, meaning he won't be able to eat as much. While acknowledging it would be a big adjustment, he emphasized that he doesn’t want cancer.

Sidney Raz made it clear that without the genetic test prompted by his daughter's condition, he would not have discovered his cancer.

"I had no symptoms. It was literally just my daughter's DNA that saved my life — and now there can be a path forward," he said.

He also advised his followers to research specific genes that could help with early detection.

"Ask [a genetic specialist] to do a full panel of CDH1 and then look for CTNNA. Those are the two right now that we know that lead to this type of diffuse gastric cancer. I hope that helps,"Sidney Raz said.

Raz is currently in the exploratory phase of his treatment, awaiting further test results to confirm the cancer stage and whether chemotherapy will be necessary.

At the time of writing, Raz expects to undergo surgery on April 18, as he stated in his Instagram video posted on April 2.

