Who is Slim Jxmmi's baby mother? Sukihana drama explored amid recent online spate

Recently, Slim Jxmmi and Sukihana were spotted together in photos that went viral online. One of them featured the back of Sukihana's leg, followed by another where it seemed like the rapper was twerking on Jxmmi.

Jxmmi's ex-lover Kee, on the other hand, expressed her displeasure with the photo and posted an Instagram story in which she mentioned how the Rae Sremmurd rapper is blocked on her phone. Kee, aka Kiara, is mostly known as the mother of Slim Jxmmi's child. Saying that the pictures were shared for a reason, Kee continued:

"He's blocked for a reason. People do not change. Had to learn to stop feeling bad and making excuses for how he treats me. I love myself, my son and my PH balance more."

Kee wrote that she would still send her best wishes to the duo because Jxmmi needed the same attention last year. Sukihana shared a picture of her missing front tooth on Instagram after Kee's Instagram story went viral. She also made reference to Kee having her teeth knocked out and wrote,

"Mine's already out."

Kee accused Slim Jxmmi of domestic violence in a video

A video of Kee went viral in June 2022, in which she claimed that Slim Jxmmi reportedly attacked her when she was recording him. She claimed that she had been a victim of domestic abuse, which had a negative impact on her mental health.

Kee even shared a recording of the rapper's manager telling her not to tell the cops anything. She wrote in the post that Jxmmi's management asked her to protect him so that his career would not suffer. She stated the following about the mental health issues she faced as a result of domestic abuse:

"I didn't mean any of the texts, and I got cleared with a psychiatrist, but the texts resulted him using it against me to try and make me look like the monster ninstead of him. I'm human and I can only take so much."

Kee revealed that Jxmmi had been abusing her for a long time, but she remained silent because she loved him and expected him to change in the future. She shared some pictures revealing her injuries; one featured a missing tooth. Kee posted some screenshots where Jxmmi confessed that he physically assaulted her.

Jxmmi responded by sharing text messages where Kee threatened to take her and their son's lives. The rapper then shared a video featuring him taking custody of their son. The posts were later deleted.

Slim Jxmmi was arrested in January 2022

Slim Jxmmi was arrested last year after he reportedly attacked Kee. He was charged with battery and released on a $1,500 bond.

Kee told the cops that she asked Jxmmi about a woman he was following on Twitter, which resulted in him reacting violently. He went out with a friend and returned home seemingly drunk. Jxmmi grabbed Kee's hair and pulled her extensions off her scalp while she was attempting to move their child to a bed.

Kee allegedly attempted to record the incident on her phone, which aggravated his rage, and she eventually locked herself inside a room. Jxmmi kicked down the door and broke her phone, but it was eventually recovered by the cops.

