Who is Sophie Austin? All about Shayne Ward's partner as former X Factor winner welcomes baby son

Shayne Ward and Sophie Austin welcomed their second child on June 11 this year. Although doctors told them that Austin would give birth to a daughter, Ward revealed on Instagram that they had a son.

He posted a picture of his family with their hands placed on top of each other. He wrote:

"We had a HUGE surprise! Not a baby girl we were expecting but a beautiful baby Boy. We are so overjoyed and blessed that sir baby Ward has arrived."

Ward and Austin recently revealed the name of their boy. While speaking to Hello! Magazine, Austin said:

"There was one name I had heard that I had liked, which was Reign, and Shayne loves anything medieval."

Everything known about Sophie Austin

Sophie Austin attends the British Soap Awards at Manchester Palace Theatre (Image via Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Born on January 5, 1984, she gained recognition for her performance as Lindsey Butterfield on the soap opera, Hollyoaks, from 2013 to 2016.

Her character in Hollyoaks was involved in storylines like covering the murder of Paul Browning with Cindy Cunningham and Mercedes McQueen, choosing between two brothers Joe Roscoe and Freddie Roscoe getting revealed as the Glover Hand killer, and teaming up with serial killer Silas Blissett.

She then played the role of footballer Geoff Hurst's wife, Judith, in the ITV drama, Tina and Bobby. The series premiered on January 13 and featured Lorne MacFayden, Michelle Keegan and Patsy Kensit in other key roles.

The 38-year-old also became famous for her roles in Casualty, Moving On, and Call the Midwife. She is also active on Instagram, with around 180,000 followers and Twitter with 130,000 followers.

Sophie Austin was previously married to Graeme Rooney in 2015, and they separated the next year. Although it's unknown where they first met, Austin and Shayne Ward began dating in 2016.

The pair announced in August 2016 that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed daughter Willow May in December of that year and got engaged in 2017.

Who is Shayne Ward?

Shayne Ward became famous for his appearance as Aidan Connor on Coronation Street from 2015 to 2018. He won the second series of The X Factor and his first single, That's My Goal, was released in December 2005.

After emerging as the winner of The X Factor, he signed a contract with the Syco record label, and his self-titled debut album was released in April 2006. It was an instant hit, and he released his second album, Breathless, in 2007.

His third album, Obsession, was released in 2010, which underperformed with first-week sales. He was dropped by Syco in 2011 before he released an album, Closer, in 2015 as an independent artist.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far