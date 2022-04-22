Who was Stacey Cummings? Tributes pour in as Texas bodybuilder passes away at 31

31-year-old Texan bodybuilder Stacey Cummings recently passed away on April 20. She was a popular figure in the world of female bodybuilding. Her death was confirmed by her friend and bodybuilder Kelly Lynn. Lynn paid tribute to Cummings on Facebook and wrote,

“Unbelievable to hear of Stacey Cummings passing. What a beautiful woman. I can’t believe it. We did 3 shows together in 2020 and I was at Nationals when she turned pro. How crazy. Just 31 years old. She also has 2 kids. Heartbreaking. It is so incredibly sad to see so many people pass away as of late. I don’t know her full story as to what happened, I just know she overcame many demons in her past. This one hit home. May she rest in peace.”

Stacey’s cause of death and details on her funeral have not yet been revealed.

Everything known about Stacey Cummings

Stacey Cummings was a well-known bodybuilder (Image via staceylauren_ifbbpro/Instagram)

Born in Florida, Cummings started her career in 2013. She was certified by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness in 2016. She recently participated in the 2021 IFBB Texas Pro in the bikini division.

She has two children. She was the co-owner of a gym called Flex Fitness 24/7 in McKinney, Texas with her husband Bryant Fought. In a 2021 interview, she spoke about her bodybuilding journey and how training helped her overcome personal struggles and insecurities in life.

Cummings was also a make-up artist and had another Instagram account under the username @makeup_by_staceycummings. She used to post different make-up looks on that profile.

The second account also included pictures of her clients from the last few years. She used to provide beauty and makeup services for weddings, photoshoots, and other events. She posted a photo on Instagram on the day of her death wearing a silver bikini, and wrote,

“Just over here trying to remind myself what I’m capable of”

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Stacey’s death came as a shock to the bodybuilding community and those close to her. Social media was flooded with tributes when people heard about her death.

She is survived by her two children and husband. Further details about her family and personal life are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Somava