Who is Stephanie Ruhle married to? Kevin Plank Under Armour scandal explained in wake of court document revelations

American journalist Stephanie Ruhle's mysterious relationship with Under Armour chairman Kevin Plank has come under fire once again after a new report emerged shedding some more light on their situation. As per newly unsealed documents cited by The Wall Street Journal, the MSNBC anchor received a private cellphone and email account from Plank which was used for communication at all hours.

The report published by the media house, and written by Khadeeja Safdar, puts the MSNBC host in the middle of a possible media scandal because it is said that she used her platform to help Under Armour fix problems.

Safdar wrote:

"Plank and Ruhle were questioned by lawyers earlier this year in connection with a shareholder lawsuit, and portions of their depositions and some of their emails were recently unsealed in court. The documents provide new insights into their close ties and her unusual role as his adviser."

Wall Street Journal broke the story of Ruhle's strangely close friendship with 51-year-old billionaire Plank—who built his wealth after launching the sports clothing company located in Baltimore—first in 2019. Ruhle was a financial news anchor for Bloomberg Television at the time.

The most recent information on the nature of Ruhle's relationship with Plank was revealed in court filings that were previously sealed and connected to a case that Under Armour stockholders brought against Bloomberg, where Ruhle was employed from 2011 until 2016 before switching to MSNBC, a Comcast company.

The stockholders who brought the lawsuit against Under Armour in 2017 claim that Plank and other executives intentionally raised the company's share price while knowing that sales were lower than the stock value suggested.

Both Stephanie Ruhle and Kevin Plank are married to different people

As per news outlet Married Biography, Stephanie Ruhle is married to Andy Hubbard, who works at a credit management company. The duo crossed each other's paths while working with Credit Suisse and got married after a few years.

The publication reports that since 2018, Ruhle has been working as a Managing Director at HausMart. The duo reside in Manhattan, New York, and are parents to three children - Harrison, Reese, and Drew.

On the other hand, Kevin Plank has been married to businesswoman and professional nurse Desiree Jacqueline Guerzon. The duo tied the knot in 2003 and share two kids together - Kevin James Plank and Katherine Plank.

In a deposition conducted earlier this year, Kevin Plank, the former CEO of Under Armour who continues to serve as the company's executive chairman, was prompted to elaborate on the details of his connection with Ruhle. He responded:

“She’s a confidant. I would give her counsel on her career and she would give me counsel on things I was dealing with that were either banking or media or human nature in relation.”

In her deposition, Stephanie Ruhle also revealed that she took several private jet trips with Kevin Plank.

“We were friends and I covered his company."

She also added that she was traveling with Plank just as Stephanie Ruhle and not as a journalist or friend.