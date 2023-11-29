Who is Sticky Vicky’s daughter, María Gadea Aragüés? All about Benidorm legend’s family after her death at 80

Popular dancer Sticky Vicky passed away at the age of 80, seven years after she was diagnosed with cancer. The dancer passed away on November 29, 2023. The daughter of the Benidorm legend confirmed the news of her mother’s death, as she wrote on Facebook:

“I regret writing these words, my mother Sticky Vicky passed away today at 6 in the morning, I can't believe it, she has gone surrounded by her family, with all our love. I thank God for being able to always be by her side, I am left with a broken heart."

After Sticky Vicky, aka Victoria María Aragüés Gadea, was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, her daughter, Maria Gadea, took over her business of exotic dancing and performed the acrobatic shows in Benidorm, Spain. Hence, Maria too performs in shows, just like her mother did when she was a dancer.

Victoria María Aragüés Gadea passed away a year after she was hospitalized in 2022, as she injured her knees and had to undergo surgery for the same. While she was discharged after just 5 days, she made a return to the hospital as one surgery site got infected. While this incident took place many months ago, the condition of the performer worsened due to it.

Maria adopted her mother’s stage name, Sticky Vicky, as she claimed many tried to copy her

Victoria María Aragüés Gadea's death has left the netizens devastated. The dancer's daughter, Maria Gadea Aragüés, also performs like her mother used to and also uses the same name, Sticky Vicky. She claimed that many people tried to copy her mother's stage name to make money out of the acts.

Talking to the Daily Star, she said:

“I decided to do her show when everyone wanted to take advantage of her name and lie to the public about who her daughter was. My intention was to ally myself with my mother to be stronger, and to shut up the liars.”

Maria has previously talked about her relationship with her mother, as she claimed that she saw her first adult show when she was just 14 years old. In her interview with the Daily Star in 2021, she revealed:

“I liked the show and I had no idea I could do something like that. I remember she was super shy and worried about what I would think. I told her that I loved seeing her and I liked her show. It never phased me to see her doing a daring routine, my mind was already open and mature.”

While not much is known about Sticky Vicky’s family, the deceased performer also has a son, Eduardo; however, he has kept himself away from the spotlight, unlike his mother and sister. Apart from being a dancer, Victoria María Aragüés Gadea was also seen in some of the episodes of Benidorm. Born in 1943, she studied classical ballet for 15 years and ultimately started performing as a dancer.

As the popular dancer and performer passed away, her friends, colleagues, and family were left devastated by the tragic loss. Social media is also flooded with tributes and posts from people who were left shocked by the news of their demise.

Victoria María Aragüés Gadea's career spanned fifty years. Her last performance took place in the autumn of 2015.