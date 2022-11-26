What happened to Irene Cara? Tributes pour in as Oscar-winning singer of ‘Flashdance’ fame dies aged 63

Oscar-winning artist Irene Cara has reportedly passed away at the age of 63. The news of her demise was confirmed in a statement by her publicist Judith A. Moose.

The statement mentioned that Cara took her last breath in her Florida residence but noted that her immediate cause of death is currently unavailable:

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available.”

Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper Irene Cara, best known for singing the title tracks of the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died at the age of 63.

She won the Oscar for Best Original Song and a Grammy for Flashdance, and played the role of Coco Hernandez in Fame and will be missed.

The publicist also requested privacy for Cara’s family as they continue to mourn the loss of the singer and actress. They also confirmed that the musician’s funeral services are currently pending and announced that a memorial for fans will be planned in the days to come:

“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”

Irene Cara @Irene_Cara @ItsKey_70sbaby Unfortunately, yes. Her business manager and I were notified a few hours ago. I'm her publicist. Believe me, I wish it weren't true. We were working on amazing projects that would have made her and her fans incredibly happy. Her manager and I will finish them. She'd want that.

Irene Cara’s passing left her fans skeptical as it came after a death hoax on Friday, November 25. At the time, her representatives confirmed that she was alive and “victimized by this hoax.”

However, publicist Moose told fans that Saturday’s update about the singer was real, and that they were all “in shock” about the situation.

Fans mourn the loss of singer and actress Irene Cara

Irene Cara was an American singer and actress, best known for singing and co-writing the tracks for the 1983 film Flashdance.

She earned an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Flashdance... What a Feeling and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical film Fame.

The performer also won two Grammy awards for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special and for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. She is even remembered for her lead role in the 1976 musical drama Sparkle.

In the wake of Cara’s demise, several fans, well-wishers, and fellow artists took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the singer:

Shebs 🇩🇲🇦🇼 @Ms_Shebs . An absolute legend. RIP to the Queen Irene Cara. An absolute legend. RIP to the Queen Irene Cara ❤️. An absolute legend. https://t.co/AwLOIDUaOr

Michael Saylor⚡️ @saylor



I'm gonna live forever

I'm gonna learn how to fly

I feel it coming together

People will see me and cry



I'm gonna make it to heaven

Light up the sky like a flame

I'm gonna live forever

Baby, remember my name



- @Irene_Cara



Michael Saylor⚡️ @saylor

I'm gonna live forever
I'm gonna learn how to fly
I feel it coming together
People will see me and cry

I'm gonna make it to heaven
Light up the sky like a flame
I'm gonna live forever
Baby, remember my name

- @Irene_Cara

Yes. Thank You. Rest in Peace.

George Hahn @georgehahn Irene Cara lit it up, and I was obsessed. "What a Feeling" took over the world when Flashdance came out. "Fame" did the same. But the one song of hers that I loved more than all of them was her solo piano ballad in Fame, "Out Here On My Own." Still hits me so hard.

The Sting @TSting18 The beautiful Irene Cara has sadly passed away at the age of 63.

Irene was an incredibly talented trailblazer, a singer, dancer, self taught pianist, the list goes on.

The Sting @TSting18 The beautiful Irene Cara has sadly passed away at the age of 63.

Irene was an incredibly talented trailblazer, a singer, dancer, self taught pianist, the list goes on.

She also sang 2 Oscar winners, Flashdance...What a Feeling (1983) and the iconic theme to Fame (1980)

Stella Parton @StellaParton RIP Irene Cara! Such an amazing talent and sweet soul. Thanks for the music. Sing with the angels. RIP Irene Cara! Such an amazing talent and sweet soul. Thanks for the music. Sing with the angels.

James Foster @JamesEFoster

How many times I’ve listened to ‘Out Here On My Own’.

What a talent.

James Foster @JamesEFoster

How many times I've listened to 'Out Here On My Own'.

What a talent.

🕊️

Renée Graham 🏳️‍🌈 @reneeygraham The passing of Irene Cara is really hitting hard this morning. The passing of Irene Cara is really hitting hard this morning. https://t.co/cyPCUc9S5V

maya cade @mayascade rip irene cara. a jewel who sparkled among the brightest of all stars. we will keep on because you left us with so many cinematic and musical gifts. rip irene cara. a jewel who sparkled among the brightest of all stars. we will keep on because you left us with so many cinematic and musical gifts. https://t.co/MKSmRulmWo

Iain @pop_rambler Summer 82 and 83 would not have been the same without the joyful pop that Irene Cara brought to us. An incredible vocalist that will live on through some iconic music. RIP. Summer 82 and 83 would not have been the same without the joyful pop that Irene Cara brought to us. An incredible vocalist that will live on through some iconic music. RIP. https://t.co/pHUraIMaUi

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Irene Cara will be dearly missed by her family, friends and fans. However, she will continue to be cherished for her work by contemporaries and future generations alike.

A look back into the life of Irene Cara

Irene Cara garnered immense recognition as a singer and actress in the 1980s (Image via Getty Images)

Irene Cara was born on March 18, 1959, in New York City to Gaspar Escalera and Louise. Her father was a Puerto Rican factory worker and retired saxophonist, while her mother was a Cuban-American movie theater usher.

She grew up with her two sisters and two brothers and began taking dance lessons at the age of five. Cara also became one of five finalists for the Little Miss America pageant at the age of three and eventually studied music and acting.

The musician made TV appearances on shows like The Original Amateur Hour and Johnny Carson's The Tonight Show. She also appeared regularly on PBS's educational program The Electric Company as a member The Short Circus band.

Irene Cara also appeared in on-and off-Broadway shows and played Daisy Allen on the 1970s daytime serial Love of Life. She also appeared on Aaron Loves Angela and garnered recognition through her performances in Sparkle, Roots: The Next Generations, and Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones.

The actress garnered international acclaim after playing Coco Hernandez in the 1980 hit film Fame and singing the title song as well as the single of the movie. She also earned roles in Sister, Sister, For Us the Living: The Medgar Evers Story, and Killing 'em Softly, among others.

Cara garnered immense recognition in the music industry with the title song of the 1983 film Flashdance. The song earned her the 1983 Academy Award for Best Song, 1984 Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, 1984 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and American Music Awards for Best R&B Female Artist and Best Pop Single of the Year.

Irene Cara was inducted into the Ciboney Cafe's Hall of Fame in 2004 and also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the sixth annual Prestige Awards.

