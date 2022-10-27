Is Jerry Lee Lewis still alive? Death hoax debunked as claim about actor passing away goes viral

Jerry Lee Lewis recently became the latest celebrity to fall victim to an online death hoax. The rumors began on October 26, which raised concern among fans. However, it has been confirmed that the actor is alive and safe.

News of Jerry’s death was initially reported by TMZ. According to the news outlet, an unidentified individual claiming to be Jerry’s representative gave them misleading information, leading to chaos on social media.

Michael Des Barres @MDesbarres It could only happen to Jerry Lee Lewis…..! He is alive my friends…. It could only happen to Jerry Lee Lewis…..! He is alive my friends….🎵 https://t.co/HJdm3BlRTz

Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper Goodness gracious great balls of fire, it turns out that Jerry Lee Lewis is alive and well. Because he truly is the Last Man Standing. Goodness gracious great balls of fire, it turns out that Jerry Lee Lewis is alive and well. Because he truly is the Last Man Standing. https://t.co/mRYyPl2X4m

The rumors surrounding his death are false, and TMZ later revised their story, apologizing for whatever happened.

Jerry Lee Lewis could not attend the induction ceremony for the Country Music Hall of Fame on October 16. He was suffering from flu at the time and his wife accepted the honor, stating that her husband was alive and well.

A few days ago, a picture was posted on Jerry Lee Lewis’ Instagram account which featured Kris Kristofferson visiting Lewis at his residence to present him with the medallion. Lewis also posted a note saying that he was sad and disappointed at not being able to attend the event.

Lewis has been taking a break from concerts, but he still managed to travel from Memphis to Nashville in May this year following the announcement of Country Hall of Fame recipients. He even posed for pictures and participated in a news conference.

Although Jerry is having some health issues, he is doing well. Similar incidents have happened in the past where popular faces like Clint Eastwood, Gladys Knight, Joni Mitchell, Shane Dawson, and others have fallen prey to a death hoax.

Jerry Lee Lewis is a singer, songwriter, and pianist

Also known as the Killer, Jerry Lee Lewis first recorded with Sun Records in 1956. He gained recognition for his songs like Crazy Arms, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, Great Balls of Fire, Breathless, and more.

Although his career was affected after he was unable to deliver hits during the early 60s, he was praised for his live performances. He returned with his album Live at the Star Club, Hamburg, in 1964.

He shifted to country music and released several hit singles in the late 1960s and 1970s like Another Place, Another Time, To Make Love Sweeter for You, There Must Be More to Love Than This, Would You Take Another Chance on Me, and more. He returned to rock and roll with a cover of Chantilly Lace and Rockin’ My Life Away.

The 87-year-old became famous for his two albums - Last Man Standing and Mean Old Man. He has been a recipient of four Grammy Awards that include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and two Grammy Hall of Fame Awards.

Jerry’s life was featured in the 1989 biographical drama film, Great Balls of Fire! He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and recently into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

