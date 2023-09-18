"Tokyo has like 25 personalities": Netizens react to Blac Chyna reuniting with her mother to celebrate her sobriety anniversary

Blac Chyna has been on the rise lately, getting fit, sober, and her previously tumultuous life back together. The model celebrated her one year of sobriety alongside her mother, Tokyo Toni, in an appearance on a September 18 episode of The Tamron Hall Show. The reunion of the previously estranged duo hit an emotional note as Toni showed her appreciation and pride for her daughter.

Netizens were supportive of the mother-daughter duo, even getting emotional themselves on seeing the moment play out on screen. However, there were still some people who were doubtful about the authenticity of the segment, particularly about Tokyo Toni. One Instagram user commented on the shade room's post of the emotional moment:

A lot of netizens were emotional, but some were still doubtful (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Monday's episode of The Tamron Hall Show hit all the emotional notes, as Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni came together to celebrate the former reality star's one-month anniversary of her sobriety. After cutting off from communicating with her mother in March, she reconciled with her earlier last month.

As Tamron Hall presented Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, with a cake to celebrate her sobriety, out walked Tokyo Toni with balloons to greet her daughter on this auspicious occasion. With tears in her eyes, White and an emotional Toni hugged each other in front of an inspired audience.

Angela White said she never thought she would get to this point as her mother consoled her. Toni said that the moment was "kind of surreal" and that her daughter has a very big heart.

"Seeing her sober, no makeup, fillers gone—this is who I birthed, Angela," she said.

She added before hugging White:

"I could have never imagined us like this after that mess because it was lies. It was a mess. This here, this is the truth."

Netizens have mixed reactions toward Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni's reunion

Netizens had mixed reactions to the mother-daughter moment. Underneath Blac Chyna's original Instagram post of the moment from the show, people showered her with support and love. Fans were proud of Chyna's journey to sobriety and how far she had come. Some netizens even had tears in their eyes watching the moment play out live.

Emotional users were proud of Chyna (Image via Instagram/@blacchyna)

Emotional users were proud of Chyna (Image via Instagram/@blacchyna)

However, under the shade room's post of the same moment, apart from the applause, there were a few skeptical comments. People doubted whether or not Toni was genuine and mentioned previous Instagram live incidents where she went on rants against Chyna. Netizens feared that the same might happen again soon.

Netizens were not so sure about Tokyo Toni (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Netizens were not so sure about Tokyo Toni (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni's strained past

Blac Chyna has been on a successful recovery journey toward a new her. The model gave up drinking, removed all the fillers on her face, quit her onlyfans, and underwent butt and breast reduction surgery. The former reality star even found religion after getting baptized on her birthday in 2022.

In a March episode of The Jason Lee Show, Blac Chyna revealed that she had cut off from communicating with her mother due to their strained relationship but stated that she will continue to love her.

"Only thing I can do as a daughter is honestly just love her cause she’s still my mom at the very end of the day," she said.

"So I just pray for her, I see it. It’s very hurtful. But I don’t take it to heart. I just pray about it and I give it to God and I just wash my hands with it," she added.

Angela White has had quite a tumultuous relationship with her mother, Tokyo Toni, whose real name is Shalana Hunter. She and her mother's previously toxic relationship was revealed to the public in many infamous moments.

The most infamous instance is when Toni went live on Instagram in July 2018 to air her grievances about Blac Chyna not letting her see her grandkids. The scathing rant saw Toni call her birthing her daughter a "mistake" and called Angela a "statutory r*pe baby."

More incidents occurred earlier this year, like in February 2023 when she took to Instagram and warned her daughter that the Illuminati would get her, leaving Blac feeling "marked for death" as she was with her daughter.

In April, she went live and threatened to "Marvin Gaye" Chyna as she refused to pay her $3800 overdue rent. Later that month, she again took to Instagram to mock those who were proud of Chyna. She claimed that Chyna's sudden turn to faith was a PR stunt, and instead, she was the real child of god, not her daughter.