When is Tokyo Toni’s birthday? Blac Chyna’s before and after photos revealed as mother accuses latter of "faking"

Blac Chyna, a model and socialite, has been in the news lately because she decided to dissolve her facial fillers. Chyna also reportedly said that she is transforming because she is on a journey:

"I'm on my journey right now, and I just want to start fresh, clean."

Additionally, her Instagram posts informed viewers that she was baptized recently. Soon after, she also got a tattoo removed.

However, Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, did not react well to this and called her out by saying that the model is faking it all.

For the unversed, 53-year-old Tokyo Toni is Blac Chyna's mother. The duo are infamous for their troubled relationship and the controversies surrounding it.

In response to Chyna getting her fillers removed, Tokyo Toni shared a video claiming that her daughter was just pulling a "PR stunt":

"I am god's child, not Chyna, it is just a PR stunt for her. I raised her, taught her and did everything for her and I know that this b*tch is faking."

She continued by saying:

"In Jesus's name stop her, she is playing in the name of god."

Tokyo Toni was born on October 12, 1971, and gave birth to Blac Chyna when she was 16

As mentioned earlier, Tokyo Toni is the mother of Blac Chyna. Toni was born on October 12, 1971, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Her real name is Shalana Jones Hunter.

Tokyo is popular for being a businesswoman and she owns a talent firm. Other than this, she also appeared on a reality TV show around the same time that her daughter Chyna started appearing on several shows. She was also a part of the Rob & Chyna show.

Later, Tokyo was also featured in the TV series The Real Blac Chyna, which was about the life, business and personal affairs of the model. The show highlighted that the mother and daughter share a tumultuous relationship and several controversies also took place between them. Moreover, they also had many public fights on social media.

And now it appears that the recent comment from Tokyo Toni about her daughter is going to end in another social media feud between the mother and daughter. Chyna, however, has not replied to her mother yet.

Why did Blac Chyna decide to reverse her surgeries?

Chyna recently shared an update about reversing her surgeries and going back to an all-natural look. She said:

"I am sick and tired of getting sick and tired. I just want to be happy. I just want to be peaceful with myself."

Here's the model's before and after look post-surgery:

Blac Chyna's before and after look (Image via Shutterstock (left) Instagram/@blacchyna (right))

She further stated that she did all this to make a positive reflection on her kids, adding that she just wants to give them peace and stability in their life.

Chyna also shared a full video of her transformation of reversing her surgeries and said that she is feeling "so real and much better" after making this decision.

