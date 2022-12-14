What time will Awake Surgery premiere on TLC? Airing schedule of the limited series and more

TLC's limited series Awake Surgery will have three episodes in total. The series, featuring some incredible medical procedures, will premiere on Wednesday, December 14 at 10 pm ET. TLC will air the next two episodes on Thursday, December 15, and Wednesday, December 21, respectively, at 10 pm ET.

Just like other shows, Awake Surgery will be made available on the TLC Go website one day after the television premiere.

In the short series, Dr. Meegan Gruber, a plastic surgeon with 20 years of experience, will be seen performing surgeries on medical patients, but without the help of anesthesia. TLC's description of Dr. Gruber's unique strategy, approved by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, states:

"She's developed her own techniques for numbing, calming, and treating patients from all walks of life in order to perform life changing surgeries... all while the patients are completely awake."

What to expect from Awake Surgery season 1?

Awake Surgery season 1 will feature many patients, ranging from people who need facelifts to others having life-changing surgeries.

With Dr. Gruber's experience guiding them throughout the medical procedure, some patients on the show will be seen asking for mirrors to watch the surgery, while others will order some take-out for eating after the surgery, whereas still others will constantly be on video call during the entire operation.

According to the TLC description, Dr. Gruber's staff will:

"Watch up close as Dr. Gruber cuts, scrapes and laughs with her patients while they are wide awake during surgery."

Awake Surgery will help those patients who are either afraid of anesthesia or don't qualify for it. According to the Cleveland Clinic's website, patients falling under any of the following categories are advised against having surgeries using anesthesia:

Family history of malignant hyperthermia

Having serious medical issues like seizures, diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, high blood pressure, sleep apnea or neurological disorders

Obesity

Older age

Smoking patients

In brief, about Dr. Gruber

Dr. Gruber is a board certified aesthetic plastic surgeon with medical licenses from Florida, Oregon, and Missouri. She received her BA degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of California.

She then pursued her MD and PhD degree in Medicine Immunology from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, with a postdoc degree in immunology from Stanford University. She later enrolled in the Washington University's Plastic Surgery Residency Program and finished the course in 2005.

Since then, she has worked as a plastic surgeon and medical director for many clinics like Silverton Health, Providence Health & Services, Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, and ARTLIPO before opening her own surgical clinic in August 2021 in Sarasota, Florida.

The Awake Surgery doctor currently has 22 years of experience performing cosmetology surgeries. Some of her services include facelifts, eyelid lifts, liposuction, BBL, and armlifts. Other than that, Dr. Meegan also performs reconstructive surgeries without anesthesia.

She is currently a member of the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. For her services, she has also won awards in categories like Realself Verified Doctor, Top Docs Real self, Top Ten Doctor Plastic Surgeon Specialist, and Patient Choice Award.

Dr. Gruber won the Most Compassionate Doctor award for three years consecutively, from 2013 to 2015.

Catch Dr. Gruber performing surgeries on real-life patients when Awake Surgery premieres this Wednesday, December 14, on TLC.

