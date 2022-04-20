Who is Tokyo Toni? All about Blac Chyna's mom as she goes on a foul-mouthed Instagram rant against the Kardashians

Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni has been ordered to stay away from her daughter’s legal battle against the Kardashian family after making physical threats against them yesterday. The celebrity mother made a slew of concerning remarks against the Kardashians in an Instagram live session which she posted on Monday.

Michael Rhodes, the lawyer representing the Kardashians clan, brought up Tokyo Toni’s behavior to the judge and requested that she be banned from the courtroom. Rhodes claimed:

“She cannot be in this courtroom if this is how she is going to conduct herself. Miss [Kris] Jenner was physically worried this morning about her safety. A trial like this is hard - it's a lot harder if I have to worry about my clients' safety.”

Tokyo Toni, whose real name is Shalana Hunter, did not appear in court the following day.

In the Instagram live session in question, Toni appeared to be rolling a joint and began dissing the Kardashians. She said that the family “looked dead” and “homeless.” She then continued to tear apart the family’s appearance.

Toni went on to mock Khloe Kardashian for nodding her head in court. Referring to the mother-of-one, she said: “Did you have some Xanax before you got there b***h?”

Blac Chyna’s mother then discussed who was allowed to sit next to her in court. She said- “stand the f**k up and back.”

Everything to know about Tokyo Toni

The 50-year-old is a Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native. She is best known for being the mother of reality show star Blac Chyna. Chyna shares her daughter Dream Kardashian with Rob Kardashian, making Toni the child’s grandmother. She is also the grandmother of King Cairo, whose parents are Blac Chyna and Tyga.

Tokyo Toni with her daughter Blac Chyna (Image via Tokyo_toni/Instagram)

Before entering the entertainment industry, Tokyo Toni enlisted in the United States Army in 1991. She went on to take jobs through Movie Extra A List Talent. She is currently the CEO of On My Grind Entertainment and Promotions LLC, a talent agency.

Toni has dabbled in acting as well. She starred on reality dating show Finding Love ASAP! which was aired on Zeus network.

Blac Chyna files lawsuit against Kardashians

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, filed a $108 million lawsuit against the Kardashians over the filming of her reality show Rob & Chyna. The Miami model and social media sensation filmed alongside Rob Kardashian, who she has had an on and off relationship with.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The couple’s show was “put on hold” and the show’s spinoff had “not been in production for several months” due to the Kardashian family’s interference.

Chyna has since sued the family for impeding on the reality show’s future. In court documents, she claimed that the family used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.” She added that the Kardashians had “demanded” the spinoff of the series not be filmed.

