Recently, basketball legend Michael Jordan made headlines when he expressed disapproval over his son Marcus Jordan's relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. At the beginning of this month, Michael Jordan was in Paris, where he was asked about his son's relationship with Larsa and whether he approved of it.

Michael Jordan immediately responded with a "no."

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan addressed Michael Jordan's comments on an episode of Separation Anxiety, which was released on July 11, 2023. According to Pippen, Michael Jordan's statement will lead people to believe that she is lying since she has previously stated that both sets of parents approved of their relationship:

"Online they were saying that I was lying – that I lied and said that our parents are fine because I was doing interviews and saying both of our families are fine. When I would say that, I felt like I didn’t embellish that … and I would say both of our parents want us to be happy … I do understand that it’s not awkward for us to be together because it’s us."

Further, she added that although Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have a long-standing feud, she and Marcus have nothing to do with it.

"I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can’t be mad. I understand. [But] Oh my God, I was traumatized. I was like, ‘What are we going to do? People think I lied," she added.

"You don’t need my approval": What Michael Jordan said to Marcus

Marcus also shared his reaction to his father's recent comment during the same podcast. Besides expressing how hilarious the event was, he also mentioned that his father texted him after the comment made headlines, explaining that his comment was not meant to hurt anyone's feelings.

During her appearance on Tamron Hall Show in February 2023, Larsa Pippen shared that Marcus' parents are supportive of their relationship.

“I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together. And I feel like that’s the most important thing. We’ve spent holidays together, and it’s good. We’re in a great place,” she said.

Marcus Jordan also recently revealed that he spoke with his father about the situation and his comment. In response, he mentioned that his father told him:

“You don’t need my approval.”

Marcus and Larsa have been dating for quite some time now and have taken their relationship to the next level. The two shared during one of the Separation Anxiety podcasts that they are now living together. Marcus shared the following about their living situation:

“I feel like we are… but we aren’t. I feel like we are because whenever I’m in Miami, I’m here and I’m spending the majority of the month here versus Orlando.”

In response, Larsa pointed out that this means they aren't living together officially, to which Marcus responded:

“No…we’re definitely living together, but I still do have my place in Orlando. I go back for Trophy Room…often for work. So, I’d say we’re living together but it’s like a 50/50…would you agree with that?”

Adding to this, Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa noted that the ratio is technically “85/15.” The couple first made headlines when they started dating in September 2022, followed by making it official on Instagram in January 2023.

Meanwhile, fans can watch all the Real Housewives of Miami season 5 episodes on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes