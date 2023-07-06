Watch: Marcus Jordan shows love to Larsa Pippen on her 49th birthday

Larsa Pippen had just turned 49 years old as she celebrated her birthday with Marcus Jordan, the son of the Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan. As the two celebrated Larsa's birthday, Marcus shared photos of them spending time together.

The two revealed to the public early this year that they are dating. Following that, they started a podcast together, solidifying their relationship. Through all this, the spark was never lost as Marcus posted pictures dedicated to his one and only, Larsa. He posted it on his Instagram story, which is set to expire in 24 hours.

Marcus shared birthday greetings for Larsa.

Marcus shared the moments they shared.

The couple at a public event

Marcus and Larsa enjoying each other's company

Larsa in an elegant dress

The couple taking a selfie together

Marcus and Larsa at a formal event

The couple poses for a selfie

Marcus with a sweet birthday greeting for Larsa

Larsa wearing a skimpy outfit while Marcus plays captain

Marcus Jordan in party mode

Larsa enjoying her birthday party by dancing

Larsa poses for the cameras

The couple looks like they're having fun as they celebrate Pippen's 49th birthday.

Michael Jordan isn't fond of the relationship between his son and Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan

After a long while, Michael Jordan finally entertained the media and revealed his thoughts about his son dating Larsa Pippen. The couple has been public for a while, admitting their loving relationship. Even before they confirmed it, there was already much speculation about the two being together romantically.

When asked during a public event about his son's decision to date Larsa, the Bulls legend gave a quick and genuine answer.

Reporter: "Hey Mr. Jordan! What do you think about Marcus and Larsa Pippen together? You agree with it?"

Michael Jordan, laughing: "No."

It's known that the ex-husband of Larsa, Scottie, isn't on good terms with his former teammate. Following the release of Jordan's documentary, "The Last Dance," Pippen made it known that he wasn't happy with how he was portrayed. With the dating news of Larsa and Marcus, it gave another reason for them not to work their differences out.

Larsa and Scottie finalized their divorce in 2021, after being together for almost two decades.

