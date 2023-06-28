“How do you feel about my Only Fans account?” – Larsa Pippen blames Marcus Jordan for her declining online business

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been together for some time since the couple launched their own podcast together called "Larcus Tell All." In the most recent episode, Pippen opened up that her OnlyFans account hasn't had much success since they started dating, and she blames Jordan for it.

Pippen brought up the topic of her having an OnlyFans account to Jordan, who didn't really mind her having one. For context, OnlyFans is widely known as a platform where anyone can post sensual content for exclusive fans who are willing to pay a monthly subscription.

At around the 35-minute mark, Pippen talked about having an OnlyFans account. She asked Jordan about what he thinks of her having one, and Michael Jordan's son said that it doesn't bother him.

"So, how do you feel about my Only Fans account, and would you ever want me to delete it?" Pippen said. "Because I would."

"I don't have a problem with it," Jordan said. "I think, you know, as long as it makes you happy and you enjoy it and I think it's a source of income for you, like, I would never want to block your success or your well-being. And so, you know, I think as long as you enjoy it."

Pippen then told her boyfriend that she's had a decline in her OnlyFans business since their relationship was confirmed to the public.

"Literally, the people that write me on there, like not happy that I'm in a relationship with you, but it's fun ... Listen, it's fun," Pippen said. "And as long as you don't mind, like, I think, for me, it's like fun and it's cool whatever. But if you don't like it, I would definitely turn it off."

It's good to see that the two are comfortable with each other's agendas and hobbies and not worrying too much about the noise around them.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan talked about the option of marriage

Larsa Pippen was married to former NBA star Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021. Together, they had four children, including Scotty Pippen Jr., who's playing in the G League. Recently, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were interviewed by Entertainment Tonight.

Before the interview ended, Pippen was asked if she was still open to getting married again. She answered with this:

"I would. I like being married, I like the commitment, I like the family aspect and I like building a life with someone. So, I think I'd get married again."

"No pressure, though," Pippen added to comfort Jordan.

