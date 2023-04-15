Scottie Pippen ignores questions about Larsa Pippen dating Marcus Jordan: All you need to know

Larsa and Scottie Pippen have been through a lot. The two were married for more than two decades, but their divorce was finalized in 2021. Ever since then, Larsa has been rather controversial due to her involvement with Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son.

Marcus and Pippen's ex-wife were first seen together in September 2022. However, they have gotten very close lately and appear to be dating. The former Chicago Bulls forward refused to talk about their relationship.

Scottie's marriage to Larsa lasted from 1997 to 2021, but even before their divorce was finalized, the two dealt with some problems.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Scottie Pippen had no comment on Larsa Pippen's relationship with Marcus Jordan

Scottie Pippen filed for divorce from Larsa in 2016, but he eventually dropped it. However, the reality TV star also filed for divorce in 2018, and it was finalized three years later.

She started seeing Marcus Jordan in late 2022, although it didn't seem like there was anything between them at first. Larsa even said that the two were just friends, but this is no longer the case. They are now a couple, which is why TMZ asked Scottie to share his thoughts regarding them.

"Larsa and Marcus are an item, has Marcus reached out to you?" Pippen was asked by TMZ. "Everyone wants to know how do you feel about the relationship."

Scottie Pippen had no comment regarding this question. He simply ignored the reporter and got into his car. While he may not be fine with his ex-wife dating Michael Jordan's son, ignoring the question and avoiding making a scene was definitely the right thing to do.

You may be interested in reading: When Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen lost her cool on being equated with Michael Jordan's son Marcus in the media: "We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is"

While Pippen and Jordan achieved a lot of success while playing for the Chicago Bulls, their friendship seems to have ended once "The Last Dance," a documentary about the team, was released.

Scottie wasn't too happy about the way Jordan portrayed him and his teammates in the documentary. Due to this, the two haven't gotten along since the popular miniseries came out.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen no longer intend to hide their relationship from the public. She's posted numerous pictures of them together on her Instagram profile and seems to have moved on from her marriage to Scottie Pippen.

You may be interested in reading: "The fact that she puts her son in these embarrassing scenarios": Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley and Scotty Pippen Jr memes go viral

Before Marcus, Larsa dated Malik Beasley, another NBA player. Coincidentally, Beasley was traded to the LA Lakers in February 2023 and played alongside Larsa's son, Scotty Pippen Jr..

Poll : 0 votes