'Larsa Pippen finessed a bag and dipped to the Michael Jordan household': Scottie Pippen gets roasted after ex-wife is named his 401k payee

Over the past few months, Scottie Pippen has been a big topic of conversation in NBA circles. Mainly because of the actions of his now ex-wife, Larsa Pippen.

Since divorcing Scottie Pippen, Larsa has been very public with her dating life. First, she was spotted with LA Lakers guard Malik Beasley, who was married at the time. Now, she is dating the oldest son of Scottie's former teammate Michael Jordan.

Along with putting up with all this drama, Scottie also owes money to his former wife. News recently broke that the NBA Hall of Famer has to share some of his retirement fund with her.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daily Loud @DailyLoud BREAKING: Larsa Pippen has reportedly been awarded some of her ex-husband Scottie Pippen's Chicago Bulls retirement fund.



Larsa has been recognized as an “alternate payee” of Scottie's Chicago Bulls 401k Savings Plan Trust, RadarOnline reports. BREAKING: Larsa Pippen has reportedly been awarded some of her ex-husband Scottie Pippen's Chicago Bulls retirement fund.Larsa has been recognized as an “alternate payee” of Scottie's Chicago Bulls 401k Savings Plan Trust, RadarOnline reports. https://t.co/zekSOKMZIr

As expected, NBA fans were quick to react when this news dropped. One of the first things brought up is that she is taking Scottie's money and running off to live with Michael Jordan and his family.

Crypto7394 @HakimanMarch9 @DailyLoud So Larsa Pippen finessed a bag and dipped to the Michael Jordan household? @DailyLoud So Larsa Pippen finessed a bag and dipped to the Michael Jordan household?

Some also think that Scottie might start to take shots at Jordan now. Since their time together on the Chicago Bulls, the two have not maintained a strong relationship over the years.

WIZTAKES @WizardsMafia @DailyLoud Incoming random MJ hate from Scottie. “He was actually the 10th best player on our team” comments. @DailyLoud Incoming random MJ hate from Scottie. “He was actually the 10th best player on our team” comments.

HBA @HBAcrypto @DailyLoud Damn pippen going through it. Jordan’s son now this sheesh @DailyLoud Damn pippen going through it. Jordan’s son now this sheesh

Les @Ayeyoo_les @DailyLoud Can she just leave him alone at this point. Still rocking his name for fame, dragging him in drama now taking his money. @DailyLoud Can she just leave him alone at this point. Still rocking his name for fame, dragging him in drama now taking his money.

Toney Kushner @ToneyCosmos @DailyLoud Whatever Scottie is doing, he gotta stop. Iono why God keep punishing him @DailyLoud Whatever Scottie is doing, he gotta stop. Iono why God keep punishing him 😂

𝙍𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙣𝙨𝙤𝙣 @StagJohno @DailyLoud Robbed with his finances as a player, now as a retired legend. Can't catch a break. @DailyLoud Robbed with his finances as a player, now as a retired legend. Can't catch a break.

ricecooka @ItsRicecooka @DailyLoud Pippen still dishing the rock after all these years. Average 5.2 assists per game and half a 401K a year @DailyLoud Pippen still dishing the rock after all these years. Average 5.2 assists per game and half a 401K a year

How long was Scottie Pippen married to Larsa Pippen?

There are many reasons why Scottie Pippen owes Larsa Pippen some of his retirement fund. The first being the length of their marriage. Scottie and Larsa tied the not in 1997, while the Chicago Bulls were in the midst of cementing themselves as an NBA dynasty with Michael Jordan.

The two were together for some time, but things started to fall apart in the late 2010's. Scottie was the first to file for divorce in 2016, but eventually took it off the table. Larsa then filed herself two years later, which eventually became official in 2021.

Along with being married for almost 25 years, the couple also has multiple children together. Their oldest, Scottie Pippen Jr., is currently trying to follow in his father's footsteps of playing in the NBA. They have two more boys, Preston and Justin, along with a daughter, Sophia.

Despite all that has happened since they split, it's not shocking to see that Larsa is getting a cut of Scottie's NBA money. Between the length of their marriage and having four children together, it was unlikely that she'd walk away with nothing.

Poll : 0 votes