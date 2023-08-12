Who is a supercentenarian? Elizabeth Francis turns 114 years old and stands as oldest woman in Texas

Elizabeth Francis, a woman from Houston, Texas, has made history by becoming the oldest living person in the state and the second oldest in the United States, as she celebrated her 114th birthday this August. To commemorate the supercentenarian's extraordinary milestone, a researcher from Florida, Ben Meyers, presented her with a plaque.

"She is the oldest in Texas, the oldest living person in Texas, number two in the United States, number seven in the world, and number two in the world who lives at home," stated Ben.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a centenarian is someone who is 100 years or older in age, while anyone 110 years or older is called a supercentenarian.

According to ABC13, Francis was born in 1909, when William Howard Taft was the U.S. president and the world was inching closer to the two great wars.

Elizabeth Francis' granddaughter believes her long life can be credited to her lifestyle and food habits

Elizabeth Francis' sister lived to be 106 years old, making her and Elizabeth the oldest siblings on record to date. Meanwhile, Francis' daughter, Dorothy Ray Williams, is 94 years old, and her granddaughter, Ethel Harrison, who is also her caregiver, is 68 years.

Harrison reasons that her grandmother's longevity is due to her lifestyle. She explains that Francis cooked meals from vegetables grown in her backyard and was not known to eat out at fast food restaurants like Chick-fil-A.

"Whenever you went to her house, I don't care what day of the week, she was cooking. So, I just think that had a lot to do with it, too... Just how she took care of her body and things like that," Harrison added.

Elizabeth's daughter Dorothy told ABC that many assume she is lying about her mother's age. However, she deemed Francis' long life a blessing, even calling her their "backbone."

When questioned by ABC13 about her lifestyle and the secret to her long life, the supercentenarian stated that she had never smoked or drank and that she eats everything. She called her long life a blessing from the Lord, but rejected the idea that she is old.

"I’m very, very young. Look at me — I’m like a little, young chicken."

As per ABC, geriatric physician Dr. Holly Holmes explained that Elizabeth Francis did "everything right" to live longer and added that her habits are simple enough for everyone to follow. This includes "moving more, eating better, having a more plant-based diet, having social connections, avoiding loneliness and isolation."

Along with Dorothy and Ethel, Elizabeth Francis was joined by her two other grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren in celebrating her memorable birthday.