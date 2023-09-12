Who is Susanna Gibson? Democratic nurse practitioner scandal explored as videos go viral 

Susanna Gibson, a candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates, was exposed for participating in an adult website. The Democrat asked viewers for more “tokens” to watch her perform inappropriate acts. Following the exposé, the nurse practitioner claimed that her opposition committed a “s*x crime.”

The 40-year-old is running for the commonwealth’s House of Delegates. Meanwhile, her past activity on the adult platform Chaturbate has resurfaced online. Susanna Gibson had amassed over 5,000 followers on the platform and had posted over a dozen videos. Her latest explicit clip was posted on 30 September 2022. The Washington Post was the first to share details about Gibson’s activities.

In one of the website posts, Gibson told her followers that she was in an open marriage with her husband and attorney, John David Gibson.

In another video, Susanna Gibson told followers that they could watch her perform adult acts if they “tip” her with “tokens.” She also claims in the video that she is “raising money for a good cause.” However, details about the same were not revealed at the time of writing this article.

Who is Susanna Gibson?

According to her official website, Susanna Gibson has years of experience with providing primary care to patients who are based in their residences. She graduated from the University of Virginia and Columbia University.

The mother of two has helped her community in different capacities, including emergency medicine, obesity medicine, internal medicine, and home-based primary care, as per her website.

According to her official Instagram account, she advocates against gun violence. She also received the 2023 Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate distinction for her campaign against the same.

As she runs for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, she has received the endorsement of former governor Ralph Northam.

Speaking about the importance of “affordable quality healthcare” and her campaign, Gibson has vouched:

“I have dedicated my career to ensuring my patients have the resources they need for a good quality of life. I have seen firsthand how important access to affordable quality healthcare, including reproductive healthcare, is for all. As your Delegate, I will continue to fight for you, your families, and our community.”

Susanna Gibson addresses video scandal

In a statement to The Washington Post, the Democratic candidate said that the videos being publicly posted online is “an invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.” She also claimed that she would not let the scandal “intimidate” or “silence” her. Gibson also added:

“My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a s*x crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

Gibson is competing against Republican David Owen, who is a retired home builder. Responding to the controversy at hand, Owen said in a statement:

“I’m sure this is a difficult time for Susanna and her family, and I’m remaining focused on my campaign.”

Gibson’s lawyer, Daniel P. Watkins, also told the news outlet that the circulation of the videos was a violation of the state’s revenge p*rn law, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. He also added:

“We are working closely with state and federal law enforcement.”

Gibson and Owen will compete in the November 7 election.