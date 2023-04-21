Who was Sylvain Lemarie? Tributes pour in as Saint 14 voice actor passes away

Well-known voice actor Sylvain Lemarie recently passed away on April 20 at the age of 71. He was popular for giving his voice to a wide range of characters in different films, TV shows, animated series, and video games. Additional information is still awaited, as Lemarie's cause of death has not yet been made public.

Several people expressed their grief on different social media platforms, saying that they would miss his humor and jokes. Destiny 2 member Junior Harris paid tribute to Lemarie on Facebook and wrote:

"RIP French voice actor for saint 14 Sylvain Lemarie titans never fall we rise in spirit and glory I shall also hold my shield up high until we all meet you again, as the pigeons fly my talons will be strong as know foe will stand in my way of my sharp talons rise now titan hold your head up commander for we are one and one for all titans stand stand fast."

Junior Harris paid tribute on Facebook (Image via Junior Harris/Facebook)

Sylvain Lemarie gave his voice to different characters in films, TV series, and animated shows

Born on September 2, 1952, Sylvain Lemarie was known for his dubbing work. He was the voice of famous personalities, including Ron Perlman, Dan Lauria, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, James Remar, Jonathan Goldstein, Clancy Brown, and Robert Davi.

He gave his voice to Reaper in the animated series Billy and Mandy, adventurers from beyond. The show was produced by Cartoon Network Studios and ran for seven seasons, from August 24, 2001, to November 9, 2007, totaling 84 episodes.

Sylvain Lemarie was a part of different TV shows, video games and films (Image via TymBao/Twitter)

Lemarie was the voice for Java in another animated series, Martin Mystere, which aired from October 1, 2003, to March 27, 2006. He was a dubbing artist for various video games, including Jak II: Outlaw, Borderlands, Crash Bandicoot, Mortal Kombat, and more. He voiced different characters in the video game series Fallout and was known for voicing the Redguards in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Sylvain was also known for his appearances as an actor on stage. He was featured in plays like Les Miserables, Le Roi Cerf, Hamlet, Life is a Dream, and Sacred Thursdays!!. He even presented several plays like The Imaginary Invalid, The Return of Ulysses, The Doctor in spite of himself, Blue Fantasy, Andersen after Andersen, Andersen 2, Agathe the Blouse, and more.

Sylvain Lemarie was also cast in a few feature films and short films, like La Brune, Breach of Trust, Turner, No Comment, and more. He appeared in various TV shows like Catherine, Le Gerfaut, La Comtesse de Charny, The Day Everything Changed, and more.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Sylvain Lemarie gained recognition over the years for his flawless voice work in different video games, TV shows, and films. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

The Destiny Show @thedestinyshow



Rest in Peace. We're really sad to hear about the passing of Sylvain Lemarié, the voice actor of Saint-14 in Destiny 2.Rest in Peace. We're really sad to hear about the passing of Sylvain Lemarié, the voice actor of Saint-14 in Destiny 2. Rest in Peace. 💔 https://t.co/msembJUUM4

SPAC3H3R0 @SPAC3H3RO @thedestinyshow 🫡 thank you for the love you put in the d2 community you won’t be forgotten @thedestinyshow 🫡 thank you for the love you put in the d2 community you won’t be forgotten

Fans pay tribute on Twitter (Image via Vehefisme, alexistomassian and TontonArtheon/Twitter)

Fans pay tribute on Twitter (Image via Manga44148351, merj1gaming, Flo_Prime/Twitter)

Lemarie never revealed anything about his childhood or educational background and preferred to keep his personal life away from the spotlight.

He was married to Anne Marbeau, an actress featured in films such as La brune, Ne le dites pas avec des roses!..., and L'amant maginfique.

Poll : 0 votes