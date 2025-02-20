Who is Taran Killam? Drake Bell calls out actor-comedian for supporting 'an abuser' in wake of recent SNL50 appearance 

Drake Bell reportedly criticized Taran Killam on Instagram following Killam's appearance on SNL 50: The Anniversary Special. Bell shared a picture of Killam from ABC’s High Potential on his Instagram stories, though the post has since been deleted.

In the caption, he wrote:

“Write a letter defending an abuser and Hollywood will always hire you”

It is worth noting that Taran Killam was among the celebrities who wrote letters of support for Brian Peck, who was convicted of child molestation and served 16 months in prison.

For those uninitiated, Taran Killam is best known for his time on Saturday Night Live. He has also appeared in films and television shows such as MADtv, Just Married, The Amanda Show, Nobody’s Watching, and Days of Our Lives, among others.

What did Taran Killam say about Brian Peck? Details revealed as Drake Bell seemingly puts fellow Nickelodeon star on blast

Taran Killam starred in Nickelodeon shows The Amanda Show and All That. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter in March 2024, he wrote in a letter supporting Peck, a former dialogue coach:

“I’ve seen the effects this situation has had on Brian, and I know for a fact that he regrets any mistakes made.”

A few other projects Taran Killam has been a part of include How I Met Your Mother, The Heat, Grown Ups 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and 12 Years a Slave, among others.

Drake Bell spoke candidly about the abuse that allegedly took place at the hands of Peck during a Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV series interview. He said:

“I was sleeping on the couch where I would usually sleep, and I woke up to him, I opened my eyes, I woke up, and he was s*xually assaulting me. And I froze in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react, and I had no idea how to get out of the situation.”

A few other actors who showed support for Brian Peck include James Marsden, Robin Thicke, Will Freddie, and Rider Strong.

Drake Bell discussed on The Sarah Fraser Show that he felt the need to open up about the assault he experienced when he was just 15 years old because it would help other victims share their stories. He also added in the March 2024 interview:

“At the end of the day, I mean, it’s not just because I put it in a documentary, it's like it doesn’t go away. It’s something I am going to live with for the rest of my life.”

While addressing what it was like to see Peck in court, Bell explained in Quiet On Set that he was “shocked” to see so many people support Peck. He revealed that Peck’s “entire side of the courtroom was full” and that there were also “definitely some recognizable faces.”

Meanwhile, Taran Killam appeared at the SNL 50 Special concert. This comes after he joined the cast in 2010 before being let go with one year left on his contract back in 2016.

