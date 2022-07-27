Create
Who was Tasheka Young? Florida man charged in suspected killing of former radio personality

The former radio personality was discovered deceased in her apartment on July 23 (images via Tasheka Young/Power 106.1)
Aurko Maitra
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 27, 2022 12:21 PM IST

On Sunday, Bursey Armstrong was arrested for the murder of Tasheka Young, a pregnant 34-year-old mother who gained prominence as a radio personality for Power 106.1 in Jacksonville, Florida.

First Coast News reported that the primary suspect, Bursey Armstrong, had two children with Tasheka Young. He has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to her death.

Rest in perfect peace dear Tasheka Young aka Ty'Sheeks from power 106.1

The body of Tasheka Young, who was working as a teacher at the time of the alleged murder, was recovered on July 23. People News reported that the cause of death was a fatal gunshot wound.

Young's body was discovered by her mother, who was concerned about the victim's safety after being unable to contact her daughter for days. Young's children were inside the apartment when she was found.

Tasheka Young switched careers and became a school teacher

The death of Tasheka Young caused a ripple in Jacksonville, as many knew her as a beloved radio personality at Jacksonville's Power 106.1 Tru Hip Hop Station.

@JDVance1 Bursey Armstrong, 33, taken into custody Sunday following DEATH of 34-year-old Tasheka Young, MOTHER of TWO who was PREGNANT AT THE TIME OF HER DEATH.STUPIDITY, GREED & BEING A SOCIPATH TO BE GOP IS A REQUIREMNT ISN'T IT? @GOPLeader 🍊🤥🤡brought gop A TON of NUT-JOBS https://t.co/n6HcBmN1xF

In an interview with First Coast News, Keturah Jordan, the victim's friend, described her to the Press. Jordan said:

“She was very outspoken, ambitious, educated."

Young was also known among her colleagues as someone willing to guide her coworkers at the station. In an interview with News4Jax, her friend Sequoyah Glenn explained Young's presence in the workplace.

She said:

"She has a way of drawing those things out of you, you may not know is in you. She was a cheerleader for me. Me learning the ins and outs of radio. She loved her coworkers. She loved life. She loved Duval. I'm just glad I had her for as long as I did."

In an official Twitter Statement, Power 106.1 also commented on the death of their former broadcaster.

Power 106.1 was saddened to learn about the passing of our former colleague, Tysheka Young. We want to offer our condolences to Tysheka’s loved ones.
Tasheka Young was murdered by her children father in Jacksonville Florida, she was a radio personality on 106.1 #TashekaYoung #DomesticViolence #News #CrimeNews youtu.be/pN8_gm0Caus https://t.co/TzNXReBbAP

Jacksonville News reported that soon after becoming a mother, Young left the broadcasting world in favor of a career as a school teacher. However, in an interview with the outlet, Young's friends Jordan and Phylisha Thompson claimed that despite her success and education, she allegedly suffered from violence at the hands of her boyfriend, Bursey Armstrong.

Jacksonville Former Radio Host Tasheka Young was found dead in apartment. Her children’s Father arrested & charged with Murder

Jordan Thompson said:

"It has been an ongoing situation since they've been together."

He continued:

"You could see the signs, the messages she sent me all the time ... when you're deep in love and you are blinded by love, you can't see those things, so you kind of push them away underneath the covers."

Tasheka Young might have been another victim of domestic abuse. She lives behind her young children and a bereaved community.

Edited by Sayati Das

Comments

