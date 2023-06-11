Who is Tenoch Huerta? Marvel actor accused of assault by saxophonist Maria Rios

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, who played Namor in MCU's Black Panter 2, has recently been accused of alleged s*xual assault by Maria Elena Rios, a renowned saxophonist. She shared several tweets on June 10, 2023, in which she talked about the alleged incident. Rios shared tweets in Spanish and said that the El Feisbuk de la Malinche podcast did not pay her for her work and has tried to protect Tenoch Huerta. Her tweet read (as per Google Translate):

"I made it very clear to them when I left their sect that they protect the violent and s*xual PREDATOR of @TenochHuerta that they did not publish anything about me. They still went to look for me at a hypocritical ball concert to avoid scandals.”

(Image via snip from Twitter/@_ElenaRios)

Tenoch Huerta starred as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced a new character named Namor, which was played by Tenoch Huerta. As he marked his role in the movie, he quickly became people's new favorite, and fans started calling him Marvel's Aquaman. Before he garnered much popularity through his role in the Black Panther sequel, he worked in The Forever Purge, Narcos: Mexico, and Sin Nombre.

Tenoch Huerta was born on January 29, 1981, and has done several Latin American and Spanish movies. He was born in Ecatepec de Morelos, State of Mexico. The Mexican actor has also won the Best Actor award at the Short Short Film Festival in Mexico City for his performance in Alonso Ruizpalacios' Café paraíso. He first began his acting career in 2006 with the role of a window cleaner and has now made it big by getting starred in a Marvel movie.

However, now with the allegations of s*xual assault on him, it remains to be seen if Marvel will take any action against the actor before the matter becomes clearer through legal means. On the other hand, the Mexican actor himself is yet to comment on the allegations made by Maria Elena Rios.

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors was also recently been accused of assault

A few months ago, before the news of alleged s*xual assault by Tenoch Huerta came to light, another Marvel actor was accused of assault. American actor Jonathan Majors, who played Kang the Conqueror in Loki season 1, was allegedly accused by his ex-girlfriend of assault.

Majors is currently awaiting the court hearing on this case. Moreover, Marvel has not yet taken the decision to replace Majors in his role.

Jonathan Majors has played roles in the movies like The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Hostiles, Gully, Creed III, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars, among others.

More details are awaited in both cases.

