Who was Teresa Taylor? Cause of death explored as Butthole Surfers drummer dies aged 60

Well-known musician and actress Teresa Taylor recently passed away from lung disease complications on June 18, 2023, at the age of 60. She was diagnosed with the disease back in November 2021. Taylor was one of the members of the rock band Butthole Surfers.

Butthole Surfers announced the news on their social media pages by posting a picture of Taylor. The caption stated that she will live in everyone's hearts forever. Fellow punk rockers Hickoids also paid tribute to Taylor on Facebook and wrote that they would like to offer their condolences to her friends and family members. They continued:

"Teresa faced her demise with uncommon bravery and humor. This world on fire and out of its mind became a little less cool and a little more sane when she left us. R.I.P. dear lady."

Teresa Taylor revealed her lung disease on Facebook

Teresa Taylor contracted lung disease and disclosed the same through a Facebook post back in November 2021. She wrote that she was staying alone in an apartment, and it was easy for her to keep things organized. She further stated:

"I have mega cable and my t.v. is mounted to swivel. I have all the products and food that I need delivered. I still see my Neuro-Shrink Doc. This new doc is round the clock oxygen tank. She gives me one to five expectancy, end stage lung disease."

Taylor shared another post in November 2022, where she revealed that her death was imminent but that was feeling better after reading the messages she received. She added that people recognized her despite her flaws and that she has always tried to have a cool life. She continued:

"I received a loving message from Paul and spoke on the phone with King and Gibby. It's all been a blast. Like I said before, you guys are my real family. Ciao."

Taylor was previously diagnosed with an aneurysm and had to undergo brain surgery in 1989. She was also suffering from seizures resulting from strobe lights.

Teresa Taylor was a drummer for Butthole Surfers

Teresa Taylor was a member of Butthole Surfers (Image via sitpongchai/Twitter)

Born on November 10, 1962, Teresa Taylor used to play drums for different high school bands. She also appeared in a film titled Slacker, which was released on July 5, 1991.

Taylor joined Butthole Surfers in 1983 after a jam session with singer Gibby Haynes. However, she suffered from health issues and had to leave the band in 1989.

Butthole Surfers released eight albums until 2001, but they have been on hiatus since 2016. However, among all the albums, the band's seventh album, titled Electriclarryland, was a commercial success and made it to the 31st position on the US Billboard 200.

The band has also released two live albums and three compilation albums. They are known for their singles, including Pepper, The Shame of Life, The Hurdy Gurdy Man, and more.

Detailed information on her survivors is currently unavailable.

