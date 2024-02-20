Who are This Is Rigged? All about the activist group as they occupy King Charles's Holyroodhouse as part of an ongoing campaign

This Is Rigged is a prominent activist group known for its vocal stance against corruption and inequality. The group made headlines as they occupied King Charles's Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

On February 19, 2024, nine protestors entered the Edinburgh palace holding a banner with slogans written in Gaelic, a Scottish language. The banner reads, "is Treasa tuath na tighearna," which means "the people are mightier than a lord," and "change begins in the kitchen, not the boardroom."

As per Sky News. the protestors from This is Rigged groups are demanding to revise and lower the prices of food proposed in March 2021. The group marks a significant escalation in their ongoing campaign as the protestors sit at the table and start eating and drinking from their flasks.

This is Rigged commenced a direct action campaign to target inaction from the Scottish government over climate change and the cost of living crises. As per This is Rigged organization, they demand that "supermarkets slash the price of baby products."

This Is Rigged: The activist group takes center stage at King Charles's Holyroodhouse

King Charles and Queen Elizebeth in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Image via Getty)

This Is Rigged has been at the forefront of advocating for social change, challenging established power structures, and demanding accountability from those in positions of authority.

On Monday afternoon, February 19, 2024, at 01:15 pm, nine protestors from This is Rigged entered the Holyroodhouse, the official residency of King Charles, as per Sky News.

Expand Tweet

They carried banners with Gaelic slogans saying "is treasa tuath na tighearna." As seen on their organization's official website, they are demanding the Scottish government to act on malnutrition. As quoted,

"The multitude of crises we face today are extremely interlinked and cannot be tackled in isolation. We are demanding that supermarkets slash the price of baby products, the Scottish government fully fund a community hub per 500 households, and the Scottish government create a fully funded just transition for oil workers into renewables."

One of the protestors claimed that every one in four Scots is experiencing food insecurity. They also mentioned that every year, almost 1000 children are taken to hospitals due to malnutrition.

As per Sky News, a 22-year-old activist, Josephine O'Connor, said,

"I'm taking action because I'm really worried about the future. As the many crises that we are facing are continuing to worsen, it becomes more apparent that those with power are not coming to help, that profit once again reigns higher than people. This is in our hands. We need to speak up and take up space because it is our future."

Speaking about the cost of living crisis and increased prices, the activists called the act of rising prices by supermarket retailers an "act of corporate violence," they requested the Scottish government to take notice of better social infrastructures.

A 19-year-old student and an active member of This is Rigged, Jasmin Robertson, spoke to Sky News and said,

"Our food system is something that connects us all, but it has become so fragile in the hands of profiteering corporations."

King Charles at Cornwall visit YouTube space London (Image via Getty)

As per the publication, the Palace of King Charles' Holyroodhouse has been contacted to comment on the incident in Edinburgh.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE