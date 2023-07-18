Who is Tierra Young Allen? Details explored as Houston woman detained in Dubai for 2 months

29-year-old Tierra Young Allen of Houston has been detained in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for two months. The prominent TikTok influencer, and popular truck driver, who is frequently spotted dropping off and picking up luxury objects, went on a vacation to Dubai in April 2023.

FOX 26 Houston reported that Tierra has been charged with the crime of screaming in public. According to the report, Tierra Young Allen can be subjected to jail time as there is surveillance footage of her screaming.

Tierra Young Allen's passport has been confiscated

Opoyi reported that on her vacation in Dubai in April 2023, Tierra Young Allen got involved in an accident while she was riding as a passenger in a friend’s rental car. Although no one was injured in the accident, the car was impounded, and Tierra's personal belongings were seized.

FOX 26 Houston reported that Tierra's mother, Tina Baxter informed that following the accident, when her daughter visited the rental car company to collect back her ID, credit card, and other belongings left in the vehicle, the situation did not turn out as expected.

As per Opoyi, Tina Baxter, who is advocating for her daughter’s discharge, informed that at the rental car company, Tierra interacted with an agent who asked her for money in return for her possessions. The amount demanded was not revealed.

The report by Opoyi mentioned that as the situation got tense, Tierra reportedly raised her voice while responding to the agent's aggressive demeanor.

According to the report by FOX 26 Houston:

"She found out she could only receive those items if she paid an undisclosed amount of money. She dealt with a very aggressive individual a young man there who was screaming at her," Tina Baxter said.

Tierra Young Allen's passport has now been confiscated, and she is prohibited from departing the United Arab Emirates. There is also a travel ban on her until the investigation is completed.

Tierra Young Allen's detention has attracted public attention

Multiple news reports and social media posts show that the detention of Tierra Young Allen has drawn significant attention from the public, who are now demanding her discharge.

Free Tierra Allen I will NOT step foot in Dubai or any country for that matter where they view their women as objects. Cus you raise your voice at me , I’m getting loud back! Idgaf man or woman! Mfs strong af 🤨Free Tierra Allen

FOX 26 Houston reported that Community Activist Quanell X spoke on the matter, saying:

"She is in jail for one reason and one reason alone, she raised her voice. In that country, a female is not even allowed to raise her voice. If she raises her voice it’s punishable by jail time."

Opoyi reported that Radha Stirling, who is the CEO of Detained in Dubai, an organization that assists individuals encountering legal problems in the United Arab Emirates, is also involved in Tierra's case.

If convicted, along with potential jail time, Tierra Young Allen can also face penalties and deportation.