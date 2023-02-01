What are waders? Personal belongings of missing boater Tyler Doyle found in latest update from wife

Tyler Doyle was reported missing on Thursday, January 26, 2023, when his boat that he reportedly took out for duck hunting sank after taking on water in South Carolina’s Little River.

Nearly a week after authorities combed the area for the missing person, Tyler Doyle’s wife, Lakelyn Doyle, posted on Facebook that some of her husband’s belongings were recovered two miles east of Ocean Isle Beach.

The items included the missing person’s wallet with his driver’s license and waders that were reportedly found floating in the water.

Waders are waterproof gear used over regular clothing to protect people from getting wet. Waders are most commonly used during hunting and fishing as they enable people to wade through water without the risk of being drenched. Made from a durable material known as vulcanized rubber, waders also protect people from external elements.

"Y’all don’t give up on my ty": Tyler Doyle’s wife pleads as she provides an update on the search for her husband

On January 31, 2023, Tyler Doyle’s wife provided the latest update on her missing husband, who disappeared while duck hunting on a boat near the Little River, South Carolina.

In a Facebook Post, Doyle’s wife, Lakelyn Doyle, besieged people to continue their search after finding her husband’s driver’s license and waders floating two miles east of Ocean Isle Beach. In a plea to not give up on the search for her missing husband, she said:

"Tyler’s items have been found 2 miles out from east of ocean isle beach. IF ANYONE NEAR OCEAN ISLE OR HOLDEN BEACH & FURTHER NORTH CAN BRING OUT OFFSHORE BOATS Or even walk the beach inland.”

AJ @aj_vanity Tyler Doyle, 23, has been missing since taking a boat off the coast in the Myrtle Beach area. His wife Lakelyn is 29 weeks pregnant with their first child. If you know or see anything please contact the coast guard at 305-415-6800. #findtylerdoyle Tyler Doyle, 23, has been missing since taking a boat off the coast in the Myrtle Beach area. His wife Lakelyn is 29 weeks pregnant with their first child. If you know or see anything please contact the coast guard at 305-415-6800. #findtylerdoyle https://t.co/WKiElc0T8o

In another post, while sharing the location from where the items were found, Lakelyn Doyle asked anyone with offshore boats in the area to help with the search.

“The green point is the location of waders found. So if anyone has an offshore boat and is willing to help find Tyler, this is the area that needs to be searched.”

For nearly a week, multiple agencies, including officials from Horry County and North Myrtle Beach agencies, have been assisting in the search for Tyler Doyle, who was last seen wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants.

While the United States Coast Guard Southeast suspended their active search after 45 hours on January 28, Tyler’s family has been relentlessly working with volunteers to find him.

As the search continues for the missing man from Loris, South Carolina, a GoFundMe account was set up to help his wife, who is expecting their first child, with expenses during this difficult time.

Poll : 0 votes