Who is Toco dog man? Japanese-native becomes canine after buying $15,000 Collie costume

A Japanese man, nicknamed Toco dog man, has spent over $15,000 on a Collie costume in a bid to appear as an animal. He has stated that his lifelong dream of becoming a dog has now been fulfilled.

Toco has his own YouTube channel, where he uses to update his followers about the process of turning into a pooch. He has over 22 videos of him acting like a dog - rolling on the floor, eating from a bowl, going for a walk, etc. His channel holds more than 10k subscribers and his most popular video has garnered over 2.4 million views.

The man has not revealed his true identity as he is afraid that his friends might ostracize him.

Toco dog man is yet to reveal his identity

Toco dog man has become a famous internet personality after he went viral for spending a huge amount of money on a hyper realistic dog suit. He dresses up as a collie and gets on all fours and lives life the way dogs would. There is not enough personal information about the Japanese man named Toco.

Toco has never appeared on camera without his $15,000 (two million Yen) dog suit. He opted for his favorite breed, the collie, and he purchased the suit on Zeppet, a Japanese agency known for creating sculptures and models for movies. It took Zeppet 40 days to make the suit and Toco says that he is still adding touches to perfect it.

The realistic dog costume cost him 2 million Yen (Image via YouTube/動物になりたい)

He said that he enjoys doing things that dogs usually would because it makes him feel like a proper pet. In addition, he mentioned that this has always been a dream of his. He said:

"Since childhood, I have had this unspecific fantasy of becoming an animal. I wonder whether it was a desire for transformation."

A screengrab from how to be an animal (Image via YouTube//動物になりたい)

Toco dog man's YouTube account is aflood with videos of him being a pet dog. He can be seen rolling over for belly rubs, pretending to sit and lift his paws, and walking on a leash. He has also mastered the art of eating fake dog food, going outside using a lift, and sleeping on a hammock.

Toco, however, is alone. He mentioned that he has never said anything to most of his friends as he was afraid of being judged by them. He only wears the suit on 'special occasions.' He said:

"I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird. My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal."

Toco dog man is consistently growing viral for his performance as a hyper realistic dog. The Japan-based man has attracted viewers and fans from all over the world but chooses to keep his identity hidden.

Poll : 0 votes