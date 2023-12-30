Who was Tom Wilkinson married to? Family explored as The Full Monty actor dies aged 75

Oscar-nominated actor, Tom Wilkinson, known for his roles in hit movies like The Full Monty and Shakespeare in Love, died on Saturday, Dec. 30. The unfortunate news was confirmed by the actor's publicist, Nancy Seltzer, in a statement that reads:

"It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time"

Born in 1948 in Leeds, Yorkshire, Wilkinson graduated with a degree in English and American literature from the University of Kent. He later attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, graduating in 1973.

In an interview with BBC, Wilkinson stated that he found his love for drama at 18 when he was asked to direct a play.

Tom Wilkinson debuted in 1976 and began working on several British television series. He received his first critical acclaim for the role of Seth Pecksniff on Martin Ghuzzlewit.

The actor is best remembered for his work as well-known historical and political figures like Benjamin Franklin in John Adams (2008), JFK's father in The Kennedys (2011), and President Lyndon B. Johnson in Selma (2014).

His roles have also earned him several awards and nominations. He was even appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) "for services to Drama" in 2005.

Tom Wilkinson met his wife Diana Hardcastle on the sets of First Among Equals

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel actor got his first major screen role in the 1986 mini-series, First Among Equals, based on Jeffery Archer's novel of the same name. The political drama focused on the life of four MPs aiming to become the Prime Minister.

The cast included his future wife Diana Hardcastle, whoh he began dating in 1987. They would date for a year before tying the knot on January 5, 1988. They share two daughters, Alice, born in 1989, and Molly born in 1991. The family resides in north London.

Hardcastle is best known for her TV roles including That's Love, Midsomer Murders, and Fortunes of War. The couple went on to play real-life husband and wife Joseph P. Kennedy Sr and Rose Kennedy in The Kennedys.

They again played a couple in the 2014 thriller film Good People. They starred as brother-in-law and sister-in-law in the historical drama, Belgravia.

According to My News GH, Alice, followed in her mother's footsteps, forging a career in writing and performance. Her writing is filled with sharp wit and raw honesty evident in her collaborations with Hardcastle both on screen and on stage. Molly, on the other hand, pursued a dance career.

Like their parents, both Molly and Alice lead private lives away from the limelight. Wilkinson was a dedicated father, remembered by his daughter for his bedtime stories.

As news of Wilkinson's death spread, his Michael Clayton co-star George Clooney shared a statement with BBC:

"Tom made every project better. Made every actor better. He was the epitome of elegance and he will be dearly missed by all of us."

Tom Wilkinson is survived by his wife and two daughters.