Midsomer Murders season 24: Potential release date and everything we know so far

Midsomer Murders season 24 is all set to return to your screens. The famous British crime drama known for its captivating murder mysteries has held viewers in suspense for 23 remarkable seasons. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the next chapter of their favorite show via Midsomer Murders season 24.

Since its debut in 1997, the series has offered a delightful and puzzling set of crimes in the fictional English county of Midsomer. While official information is scant, hints and clues have emerged to tantalize fans about what lies ahead.

Here's what its official synopsis reads:

'"Each year, the Midsomer village of Angel's Rise hosts an annual Psychic Fayre in the vast and gothic Eddon Hall. Founded by the Saint-Stephens family in memory of their late daughter, the event attracts all manner of mediums, psychics, and followers of the occult. When a body is found surrounded by ritual symbols on the eve of the gathering, Barnaby must step into a world of self-proclaimed witches to find the killer."

What is Midsomer Murders season 24 about?

While not much has been revealed about Midsomer Murders season 24, what is known is that production is already underway. An intriguing tweet from Fiona Dolman, who plays Sarah, the wife of DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon), confirms that Nick Hendrix will be returning as Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter.

Hendrix has been a mainstay since season 19, adding an element of stability to the ever-changing cast of Detective Sergeants. Expectations are high for Annette Badland's return as Pathologist Fleur Perkins. However, the exact details surrounding her comeback on Midsomer Murders season 24 remain a mystery.

Guest appearances and cast of Midsomer Murders

Midsomer Murders has a stellar cast led by Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby, and Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter. Fiona Dolman continues to grace our screens as Sarah Barnaby. Notably, Annette Badland joined the cast in season 20 as Dr. Fleur Perkins, bringing her unique flavor to the forensic world of Midsomer Murders.

Midsomer Murders season 24 welcomes an impressive lineup, including Clive Mantle from Casualty, Caroline Lee Johnson, Tracy-Ann Oberman and Sarah Paul from EastEnders, Ian Bartholomew from Coronation Street, Colin Salmon from James Bond, Janine Duvitski from Benidorm, Cian Barry from The A-List, Tristan Sturrock from Poldark, and others. Holly Willoughby even makes a special appearance as herself.

When will Midsomer Murders season 24 be released?

With production in full swing since early 2023, the possibility of new episodes arriving by the end of the year is a glimmer of hope for fans. History suggests this timeframe mirrors previous seasons, as season 23 began filming in early 2022 and premiered in December of that year on Acorn TV in the US.

However, exact release dates and the unveiling of a trailer are not expected until just one or two months before the new season's debut. Anticipated to consist of around four to six episodes, Midsomer Murders season 24 will follow the show's historical episode count, with previous seasons featuring five to six episodes.

Final thoughts

As fans eagerly await the return of Midsomer Murders season 24, the show promises to continue delivering the intrigue, suspense, and unexpected deaths that have become its signature. Midsomer Murders enthusiasts can find their favorite episodes on Acorn TV in the US but UK viewers may face some delays.

Acorn TV is poised to continue as the show's distributor in the US, and previous episodes can also be found for purchase on Prime Video.